There’s good news and bad news for consumers who still use PPL Electric Utilities as their supplier of electricity, rather than shop for an alternative.
The good news: PPL’s price is going to hold virtually steady for another six months.
The bad news: sticking with PPL means bypassing a chance to save money by switching to a cheaper provider.
PPL has announced that it will charge residential customers 7.632 cents per kilowatt hour beginning Dec. 1, up a slim 0.6% from the current 7.585 cents per kwh.
PPL is allowed by state law to adjust its residential price every six months to reflect changes in wholesale prices and other factors.
Alternative suppliers were first encouraged to enter PPL’s 29-county service territory in January 2010, when state-set rate caps on PPL were allowed to expire.
PPL’s price immediately leaped from 6.04 cents per kwh to a record 10.448 cents per kwh, where it stayed that first year. Since then, it’s been as low as 6.935 cents per kwh (spring 2012).
All along, cheaper alternative suppliers have been available.
But most PPL residential customers have not shopped for a different supplier. As of October, only 38.3% of them have switched company-wide, according to state statistics.
The percentage of Lancaster County residential customers to switch was not immediately available.
But if the company-wide percentage applies here, it means about 88,000 households have switched but 142,000 households are staying with PPL — and paying more than they need to.
Consumers can search for alternative suppliers by visiting www.PaPowerSwitch.com, a website run by the state Public Utility Commission.
On Tuesday morning, the website showed 44 suppliers with prices lower than the new PPL price, the vast majority offering that price on a fixed basis, not variable. Twenty-three suppliers charge more.
If a household does not select an alternative supplier, by law PPL must procure electricity on the household’s behalf.
PPL delivers the electricity over its wires to the customer’s residence whether or not those households use PPL to procure the electricity on their behalf.
The PUC requires the prices set by PPL and the alternative suppliers to be quoted in the so-called “price to compare” format, which represents about two-thirds of the total bill you receive.
The format includes the cost of generating electricity and sending it over high-voltage transmission lines; it excludes taxes and what PPL charges to deliver the electricity over its local network of wires and substations to your door.