PPL is talking with another U.S. utility, Avangrid, about a possible merger, the Financial Times has reported.
The London-based newspaper attributed its story to “people familiar with the matter.”
Allentown-based PPL is the parent company of PPL Electric Utilities, which supplies and delivers electricity to 29 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster County. It also owns power companies in Kentucky and the United Kingdom.
Avangrid, based in Connecticut, provides gas or electricity to more than 3 million customers across New York and New England. The company also owns a renewable energy business, made up of wind and solar farms across 22 states.
PPL had 2018 revenue of $7.8 billion; Avangrid’s 2018 revenue was $6.5 billion.
If a merger occurs, the combined firm would be worth $67 billion, making the merged firm one of the nation’s largest utilities, according to the Financial Times.
It’s unclear what impact the deal would have on PPL customers. A PPL spokesman declined to comment on the Financial Times story, saying the company doesn’t comment on “rumors or speculation.”