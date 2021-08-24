Residential customers of PPL Electric Utilities will see their monthly bills decrease on average by 1.7% beginning Dec. 1, subject to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval.

The $2.28-a-month reduction – based on the average residential monthly bill of $134 -- is the result of a new agreement reached between PPL and a group of municipal and industrial customers, who were pressing for a reduction in the profit that PPL earns from the transmission charge on customer bills.

The charge covers PPL’s cost to deliver electricity over long distances across high-voltage power lines to local substations.

By law, PPL must pass along the savings to customers who obtain their electric supply from PPL rather than an alternative supplier.

However, alternative suppliers doing business in PPL’s market are not required to do the same, even though their electricity is delivered to customers via PPL’s transmission system too. PPL suggests that customers who get their electric from an alternative supplier contact that supplier to confirm that the lower transmission charge will be reflected in their bill.

Some 35.6% of residential customers in PPL territory use alternative suppliers, according to state statistics.