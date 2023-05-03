Lancaster County’s largest electricity supplier expects its rate to decrease by 17% on June 1.

An average residential customer who does not shop for an electricity supplier would see a bill decrease of about $24 for using an average of 1,000 kWh per month.

PPL Electric Utilities told its customers in an email on Tuesday that its new price to compare will be 12.126 cents per kilowatt-hour. That will be the lowest it has been in a year. Last June’s price was 12.366 cents, after PPL had raised it 38% from 8.941 cents in January.

All of the Public Utility Commission-regulated electric distribution companies, like PPL, will be resetting their price to compare on June 1. Price to compare is what consumers use to compare prices and potential savings among competitive electric generation suppliers.

In Pennsylvania’s deregulated market, energy customers can shop for their electricity and natural gas suppliers. Customers who don’t choose are automatically served at the price to compare rate of the default supplier in their area.

PPL is the default electric supplier for most homes in Lancaster County, with approximately 227,000 customers here.

The PPL rate decrease comes as demand for natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, has fallen.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the mild winter depressed natural gas consumption left U.S. natural gas inventories well above average. This glut affected prices and futures.

In January, a spate of extraordinarily high bills in late December and early January led PPL to apologize to customers as the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced an investigation.

PPL blamed a technical issue. A PUC spokesperson said the investigation is still in the hands of the independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. Investigators would determine how many of the utility’s 1.4 million customers received the questionable bills.