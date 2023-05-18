Electricity price changes going into effect June 1 include a 17% decrease in rates for Lancaster County’s largest electricity supplier.

An average residential customer who does not shop for an electricity supplier and gets default service from PPL Electric Utilities will see a bill decrease of about $24 for using an average of 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.

The monthly savings reflect PPL’s new “price to compare” which will go to 12.126 cents per kilowatt-hour on June 1, down from the current rate of 14.612 cents.

The new PPL rate will be the lowest it’s been in a year. In June 2022, PPL set its price to compare at 12.366 cents per kilowatt-hour, which was a 38% jump from where it had been set in January 2022.

All 11 of the Public Utility Commission-regulated electric distribution companies, including PPL, reset their price to compare on June 1, and the PUC released new numbers for each Wednesday. The price to compare is what consumers can use to compare prices and potential savings among competitive electric generation suppliers.

PPL is the default electric supplier for most homes in Lancaster County, with approximately 227,000 customers here. About 2,200 customers in northwest Lancaster County get default service through Metropolitan Edison Co. which will be raising its default price June 1 by 2.5% to 10.24 cents per kilowatt-hour.