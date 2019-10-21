Pour Man’s Brewing, a small brewery that opened last year outside Ephrata, soon will be opening a new taproom inside a downtown Ephrata restaurant.

The roughly 300-square-foot taproom will operate out of a back area at The Pressed Plate, a sandwich restaurant that opened in February at 52 E. Main St.

Ryan Foltz, an owner of Pour Man’s Brewing, said the new taproom will feature the brewery’s beer alongside other Pennsylvania-produced beer and wine.

The taproom at The Pressed Plate will operate as a separate business with its own employees while sharing space and having the same hours as the restaurant.

Foltz said Pour Man’s Brewing has previously held several events and expects the taproom to officially open in a couple of weeks, once the state Liquor Control Board gives its final approval.

