After nearly eight years in business, Pour Craft Food & Drink will be closing its Lancaster restaurant next week.
The last day for the restaurant at 114 N. Prince St. will be July 20, owners Bryan and Carolyn Kepner announced on Facebook.
“We set out to plant a seed along Gallery Row and are proud of the fact that we have been a part of ‘The Row’s’ incredible growth, even if just in a small way,” the post said. “We have hit a time in our lives where we have decided to slow down, refocus on family, and pass the torch to those with more energy.”
The Kepners also own the adjacent Artisan’s Gallery, which will continue to operate in another part of the building.
Bryan Kepner also owns Wacker Brewing, which will not be affected by the closure of Pour.
Pour opened in September 2011 as a wine bar that carried craft and specialty beers as well as select cocktails. The initial food menu of appetizers, cured meats and cheese was subsequently expanded to include large plates. A Sunday brunch also became a feature.
Pour has seating for around 45 inside as well as room for about 25 more customers in an adjacent courtyard.
The Kepners own the building that houses their restaurant and art gallery. The restaurant space will now be available for lease, a spokeswoman said.