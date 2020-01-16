A featured store in the Shops at Rockvale that first opened in 2005, Pottery Barn Outlet will be moving this summer to nearby Tanger Outlet Center.

At Tanger, Pottery Barn will occupy a 32,000-square-foot space in lower level of the “Nike building” that will be renovated for the home furnishings retailer. A late-summer or early-fall opening is expected.

Also moving from Rockvale to Tanger will be West Elm, which will take a 21,000-square foot spot above the planned Pottery Barn. A mid-March opening is planned.

Pottery Barn and West Elm are both subsidiaries of Williams-Sonomoa.

The new Pottery Barn and West Elm stores at Tanger will prompt a reshuffling of some Tanger stores, including Nike which will open sometime next month above its current space.

Also, Calvin Klein will move to new spot at the east section of the outlet center while Nautica and Jockey will move to new store spots on the western eddge of the center, near its original Route 30 entrance.

GNC has closed its Tanger store while Converse will be closing its Tanger location at the end of the month.

