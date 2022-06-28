The potential buyer of part or all of international floor maker Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to be revealed Wednesday, the same day a bankruptcy judge is set to hear testimony from unions, retirees and creditors trying to stop or change terms of the sale.

On Monday it was revealed that at least two potential buyers are interested in purchasing all or some of the company to keep in business. In a court filing, East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring disclosed that it has shared with the United Steelworkers lawyer “information about going-concern bids that affect a facility covered by a collective bargaining agreement to which USW is party.”

A going-concern means a buyer would want to continue operating the company or piece of the company it buys.

The United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers are consultation parties in the bidding process.

Armstrong Flooring also shared bids with a committee of its retirees, some of whom continue to receive benefits such as health care through the company, it said in its court filing. As “consultation parties” the unions and retirees are expected to maintain confidentiality of the bid process.

Monday was set as the date to begin an auction for the bids. In the afternoon the company said in a court filing that an auction for its assets was still going on. The company is expected to present the bid it wishes to accept, and explain why it is the best bid, in a bankruptcy court hearing set for Wednesday. Delaware bankruptcy court judge Mary Walrath must approve any sale, and there is no specific timeline for her to render a decision. However, Armstrong has said it will run out of money and would likely have to cease operation by July 7.

Company addresses objections

Last week the unions representing 289 Armstrong Flooring Inc. workers in Lancaster County and Jackson, Mississippi, filed an objection to the sale, aiming to maintain some bargaining power as the company moves through bankruptcy.

In court filings Monday, the company responded to the union’s objection to the sale, saying there is not enough money to continue to pay for the contract, benefits and retiree benefits past the sale.

The company said the ongoing auction could change circumstances but as of the filing the company had no free cash flow, substantially all of its assets — including its cash — are encumbered; no bid entering the auction offered enough money to repay the company’s pre-bankruptcy and post-petition secured indebtedness as well as assume retiree benefits.

The company owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt, and sought protection from lenders through bankruptcy. It received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

It has financing until July 7 when $24 million to its lenders comes due and it still has to negotiate a wind-down budget.

Armstrong Flooring's communications team declined to answer an LNP | LancasterOnline inquiry Monday afternoon about whether it had a buyer or how many bids it received. The company said it would provide updates when it had news to share.

The bidding process, which was approved by a judge, allows the company some flexibility under bid procedures to adjust and continue to negotiate “in consultation with the relevant parties,” the company said last week. The secrecy around bids prior to auction protects potential buyers who may be competitors and not want to reveal information contained in its bid proposal.

“These matters, like the bidders and the bids themselves, are confidential and we will provide updates at the appropriate milestones in the process,” Armstrong Flooring told LNP | LancasterOnline last week.

Armstrong Flooring has been up for sale since at least October when it engaged investment bank Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to act as its financial advisor.

On May 20 the company notified 606 Lancaster County workers – as well as workers across the country – that they could face permanent layoff between June 17 and July 1 if there was no bidder to keep the company going.

Armstrong Flooring operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are part of the sale.

The assets also include trademarks and intellectual property.

Also potentially part of the sale are assumption of contracts and leases, including contracts with suppliers and unions. Armstrong Flooring, at the urging of the unions, has required any bidder that planned to continue operating to outline the impact of its bid on workers and jobs.

Testimony expected Wednesday

The sale hearing on Wednesday is scheduled for 3 p.m. before Judge Walrath in Delaware bankruptcy court. The hearing is virtual.

Armstrong Flooring said in a court document Monday it plans to call two witnesses for the sale hearing: Houlihan Lokey employee Jeffrey Lewis and Riveron Management Services LLC employee Dalton Edgecomb.

Armstrong Flooring said Lewis would testify about the marketing and sales process, the auction and the company’s “business judgment with respect to the sales process and bids received, including the impact on employees, the number or percentage of employees to be retained post-closing, employee claims against debtors, collective bargaining agreements, and retiree benefit and pension plans.”

Edgecomb’s testimony will include “the financial impact of Armstrong Flooring’s collective bargaining agreements, employee and retiree benefits, including modification to them.”

United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers plan to call David R. Jury, United Steelworkers general counsel, to explain why the unions rejected the company’s proposals and the status of “pending negotiations and pending information requests.”

Four other limited objections to the sale from companies that do business with Armstrong Flooring are also to be discussed at Wednesday’s hearing.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday is whether the company can pay a retention bonus to about 50 mid-level managers. Unions have objected to it, saying union workers may lose their jobs and won’t receive the same incentive payments as management to stay with the company through the sale.

The company responded Monday saying that the burden of the bankruptcy is being shared throughout the company and may be most costly to its unsecured creditors. Executives and managers, too, face unemployment and loss of benefits, the company responded.

“Other stakeholders will be similarly burdened, even if specific effects are not yet clear,” the company said. ”For example, it is likely that there will be very little recovery for the unsecured creditors, who are thus also making a substantial sacrifice as part of these Chapter 11 cases.”

The unions said the bankruptcy court judge should consider the bonus plan, called Key Employee Retention Plan, in context with $4.8 million bonuses given to key management days prior to the bankruptcy filing. That $4.8 million payout included accelerated payment of 2022’s long-term incentives.

A Chapter 11 operating report that was filed Monday showed Armstrong Flooring lost 14 employees company wide, going from 1212 to 1198, between May 9 and 31. It did not say how many left in June. Questions from LNP | LancasterOnline to the company about its current number of employees were not answered Monday.

Eleven objections to proposed payments to creditors were to be discussed at a July 12 hearing if not resolved before then, according to Armstrong Flooring court filing. The company had resolved 15 of 26 payment objections.