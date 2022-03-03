Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is planning another new location in Lancaster County, giving the fried chicken and biscuits chain three restaurants in development here.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen recently leased a 2,400-square-foot space in a former PNC bank branch in Lancaster Township’s Stone Mill Plaza, according to an announcement from York-based commercial real estate broker Bennett Williams, which handles leasing for the center. The new Popeyes at 1360-1380 Columbia Ave. would take an out-parcel at the Giant-anchored shopping center.

Popeyes currently has one restaurant in Lancaster County which it opened in 2014 at 1401 Manheim Pike. It is also developing restaurants in East Lampeter and Ephrata Townships, both of which are slated to open by June.

The East Lampeter Township restaurant would take the former home of a Pizza Hut at 2246 Lincoln Highway East and the restaurant in Ephrata Township would take a spot in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center near routes 322 and 222.

A representative for Popeyes did not respond to a question about when the Lancaster Township restaurant could open.

An Atlanta-based chain with more than 2,700 U.S. restaurants, Popeyes features mild and spicy fried chicken as well as seafood, sandwiches and sides such as jambalaya, green beans and macaroni and cheese. It is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons, Burger King and Firehouse Subs.