Pop ’N Dough has opened just south of Lititz with freshly made doughnuts and self-serve frozen yogurt.

Located in the Shoppes at Bloomfield across Route 501 from Brethren Village in Manheim Township, Pop ’N Dough takes a spot previously occupied by Frozone, a yogurt shop whose equipment it purchased.

The menu includes nearly two dozen glazed, topped or filled doughnuts in addition to fritters, bear claws and long johns.

Doughnut toppings include glazes, sprinkles and powdered sugar in addition to maple bacon and Fruity Pebbles. The menu also includes fruit and cream-filled varieties.

In addition to doughnuts, the shop features 21 flavors of frozen yogurt that can be customized with more than 50 toppings.

The shop has seating for 24 and operates with six employees.

It is owned by Heang and Khalyyan Sok, a father and daughter duo whose extended family operates doughnut shops in Massachusetts and Virginia.

