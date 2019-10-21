Pony Express Foods is moving its retail beef jerky shop from Blue Ball to a larger spot along Route 23 near Leola.

Opening Tuesday, the 1,600-square-foot shop at 411 E. Main St. will feature Pony Express’ five beef jerky flavors in a variety of sizes as well as other snacks and pet foods.

Pony Express makes its beef jerky at a plant in New Holland and sells it at convenience stores across the country through a network of distributors. It previously had a small retail store at New Holland Meats, a sister company at 1016 Main St., Blue Ball.

Related articles