A new restaurant opened this week on the first floor of the downtown Lancaster Marriott, taking the space formerly occupied by Penn Square Grille.

Featuring a display kitchen, booths and a large, oval bar, Plough offers a classic American menu at the 25 S. Queen St. restaurant location where renovations have been underway since last September.

With Plough now open, Penn Square Grille, which had moved to the hotel’s lobby during the work, has closed. That area once again will become a lobby after a renovation that’s expected to last about a month.

The restaurant, which operates with 60 employees, has seating for around 190, including at a large oval bar, large booths, a private dining room and a soon-to-be-opened outdoor patio. A central focus of the restaurant is the glassed-in display kitchen where customers can see the kitchen staff at work.

The work on Plough was part of a nearly $40 million renovation of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, which included the recent opening of the new 12-story tower. The addition features The Exchange, a 90-seat rooftop bar.

Also at the Marriott, work is underway on a Starbucks that is expected to open in the hotel’s lobby in October.

The downtown Marriott is owned and operated by Penn Square Partners in a building leased from the city Redevelopment Authority. The general partner in Penn Square Partners is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group. An affiliate of LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP and operator of the website LancasterOnline, is a limited partner.

