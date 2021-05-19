Four apartments and more in a pair of restored historic buildings.

Three or so small eateries in a highly visible corner space.

An outdoor pool and a clubhouse for tenants.

These are part of the Hankin Group’s vision for the former Lancaster Family YMCA property, a 3.5-acre site bounded by North Queen, West Frederick and North Prince streets, a company executive disclosed Monday.

There the Exton-based developer plans to construct apartments, medical offices for Lancaster General Health and space for other uses, as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported last June.

“Our goal is to create a project that’s going to activate this area and be of benefit not only to the city but to Lancaster General as well,” said Neal Fisher, Hankin’s vice president of development, at a city Zoning Hearing Board meeting.

Hankin requested four special exceptions and four variances for relief from the zoning ordinance’s requirements and restrictions in a mixed-use district.

The developer asked permission to have two apartment buildings, smaller setbacks than required for the two buildings, more lot coverage for the two buildings than allowed, to offer medical services and to open a restaurant. All were approved unanimously.

In his remarks to the board, Fisher briefly shared new details about the endeavor, which other developers have estimated would cost more than $60 million.

Especially notable were his comments about the uses of two historic buildings on West Frederick Street – a carriage house built in 1917 and a tavern/hotel built in 1868.

Hankin had promised the city Historical Commission in March it would restore them, getting the commission’s verbal support of its overall plan, after saying last fall it would raze them, a stance that prompted the commission’s opposition.

Monday, Fisher said the upper floor of the aged buildings would be converted into four apartments. The bottom floor would be used to store maintenance equipment and to provide unspecified amenities for tenants using a courtyard and outdoor swimming pool behind the historic buildings.

(The commission did not object to Hankin’s plan to raze two old buildings on North Queen Street, which the commission deemed historically insignificant.)

On the corner of North Prince and West Frederick, where the former tavern/hotel stands, Hankin would put an undetermined retail use in a 1,200-square-foot space. The building was last occupied by Bob’s Café in 2003.

On the opposite corner, at North Queen and West Frederick, Hankin envisions opening a 4,500-square-foot restaurant space that would house perhaps three small eateries -- such as a coffee shop, a salad establishment and a smoothie bar -- that offer healthy options.

Also on North Queen Street would be a clubhouse of approximately 9,000 square feet, judging from Hankin’s application to the board for zoning relief. It would give tenants a place to gather and socialize, said Hankin’s Jim Fuller, vice president of planning and design. Its exact size and features remain to be determined.

Next to the clubhouse would be an unspecified store of 3,500 square feet. Fisher described the placement as a “great location” because it would be opposite the previously announced 30,000-square-foot medical office building for LG Health.

In addition, Hankin has settled on the number of apartments it would construct in the new buildings: 249. Hankin previously said the new buildings would have from 230 to 250. These figures exclude the units that would go in the historic buildings.

The Hankin plan continues to include a four-story parking garage for tenants and the medical offices’ employees. It would have 429 spaces.

With the zoners’ action, Hankin continues to make progress toward securing all the necessary approvals needed to start construction. One step was completed in August, when City Council agreed to rezone the site to mixed use from hospital complex and high-density residential.

Two other major steps are underway. The Historical Commission, while voicing support of Hankin’s revised plan, won’t take its advisory vote until Hankin returns with a final plan. Even so, City Council has final say on demolition.

Finally, Hankin has only begun the process of getting a land development plan approved by the city Planning Commission. So far, it’s presented a sketch plan to the commission April 7 for general discussion. It needs to return with a formal plan for a vote. The planners have final say.

Hankin hopes to start construction in late 2021. Construction would take 18 months to two years.