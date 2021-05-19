For close to half a century in Lancaster city, a venerable dining institution and a nightclub that served as an historic gathering place for the LGBT community operated at Orange and Water streets.

Although they shared an address and an owner, the upstairs Loft restaurant and the corner Tally Ho nightclub had divergent identities, even as they separately became landmarks for the customers they served.

Now, those landmarks will be going away since their owner has decided to sell the property and the businesses’ liquor license for an undisclosed price to an entrepreneur who has been rapidly expanding his own city businesses.

Daniel Falcon said he had been looking for more space for his Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar in the Hager Mall at 25 W. King St. and found an opportunity with The Loft/Tally Ho at 201 W. Orange St., where he can nearly triple his seating capacity. Falcon, who also owns Lancaster Cigar and Cigar House in the Hager Mall, said he plans to combine The Loft and Tally Ho and create two floors of dining for the Puerto Rican food restaurant he opened in 2016.

With a planned settlement in June, Falcon said he hopes to begin operating Old San Juan in its new space sometime in August. The larger kitchen will allow for a larger menu of traditional Puerto Rican dishes, while adding seating for about 50 in the Tally Ho space will give him combined room for about 130.

Once Old San Juan moves, Falcon said he plans to develop a new restaurant in the space that he plans to renovate and expand.

No one from The Loft/Tally Ho responded to questions about the planned sale, saying a settlement date hadn’t been set. A notice about the pending liquor license transfer was posted on the building last week.

End of eras

The Tally Ho first opened in 1966 under George Centini Jr. and Larry Booth, who bought and then renamed what had been Pip’s Place. The Loft opened upstairs in 1974 and was expanded three years later. Both were bought in 1987 by Gunter Backhaus, a German-born chef who recently turned 80 years old.

Tally Ho has been closed since July 2020 when it shut down because of restrictions on night clubs meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Loft remains open for dinner.

The pending sale closes a nearly four decade chapter in Lancaster’s dining history during which The Loft operated as a venerable dining institution known for filet mignon, mushroom soup and scallops as well as its Oktoberfest offerings.

The pending sale also spells the end of the Tally Ho, which first opened in 1966 and developed a reputation during the 1970s as haven for members of the LGBT community.

Mark Stoner, a 61-year-old Lancaster resident who has been active in the LGBT community, said Tally Ho functioned for years as one of the only places where gay men could safely meet.

“When I was first coming out, that was one of the first gay bars I went to, and at that time there really weren’t very many alternatives to meet other people,” said Stoner, who came out as gay when he was 19 years old. “In the 70s, 80s and even into the 90s, there really weren’t very many places for LGBT people to meet at all.”

In more recent years, Stoner said Tally Ho has become less important for the LGBT community since society has become more accepting.

“It’s something that’s happening nationwide,” he said. “There are fewer and fewer specifically LGBT spaces, and there are many more places that are mixed, and it’s not really a big deal anymore.”