Rural Paradise Township is seeing an influx of growth from outside and from homegrown Amish-owned industries, prompting a major upgrade of the township’s sewer facilities.

“We’re getting pinched between the Lancaster city development from the west and the Chester County development to the east,” said David Thompson, Paradise Township manager.

On Friday, the township sewer authority will break ground on a $6 million expansion of its sewer plant at 35 Singer Ave. It will increase the capacity of its sewer plant from 120,000 gallons per day to 220,000 gallons per day, a key infrastructure upgrade that will allow continued development in the township.

Estimated completion is in 2025. Construction will require Singer Avenue to be closed indefinitely, but it will remain open to horse and buggies throughout the project.

The new plant is expected to address the township’s sewage needs for the next 20 to 30 years.

“There’s going to be a lot of capacity coming onto the system, so it was time to expand,” Thompson said.

At least four new businesses have been proposed in a business park at 27 S. Vintage Road and could begin construction this year. Vintage Business Park was created to enable Plain sect businesses based on farms to expand on property that is zoned industrial.

“These businesses are growing and municipalities prefer that they do not expand more in agricultural zones,” said Scott Bradbury, a real estate agent who marketed the Vintage Business Park.

The business park will open before the sewer plant, but developments proposed in the next two years may have to wait until it is completed, Thompson said.

The industrial real estate market in Paradise is expected to remain strong, Bradbury said, just like the rest of the county. Local businesses are growing and outside firms are interested in the area’s geographic location and workforce.

“One of the challenges in this county is how do we help our current businesses — Plain sect, non-Plain sect — grow and stay within the county,” Bradbury said.

But Paradise has limited land in its industrial commercial zone, which is mainly located along Route 30. Thompson said there are no remaining sites like the one where the business park is planned. The township’s zoning ordinance is 20 years old. In the near future, township officials plan to update the ordinance, which could include adjusting the current mix of land uses.

“There are a lot of things we need to consider for the next 20 to 30 years of the community,” Thompson said.