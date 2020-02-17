Pier 1 Imports announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Texas-based home goods retailer, which has a Lancaster store near Park City Center, said it will be trying to sell the company as it reorganizes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
In January, Pier 1 announced plans to close 450 stores of its 940 stores, including all of its locations in Canada. It now says it will use the bankruptcy process to complete those store closures.
Pier 1 set a March 23 deadline to submit bids for the company. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
An employee at the Pier 1 at 806 Plaza Blvd. said Monday the store continues to operate as usual and no preparations are being made to close it. The store first opened in 1992.