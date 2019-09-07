Piccola Italian Bistro, which opened in February in Kinzers, is now closed.

The restaurant at 3572 Lincoln Highway East took the former location of Kinzers Station Tavern, offering fresh-made pasta dishes as well as sandwiches, pizza, soups and appetizers.

The restaurant was owned by Nicholl Thompson, whose parents owned Kinzers Station Tavern and continue to own the property.

The closing was announced in an Aug. 22 post of the restaurant’s Facebook page, which has since been taken down. Thompson did not respond to a message left for comment.

