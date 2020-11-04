Pet Valu, with three stores in Lancaster County, said Wednesday it will close all of its 385 U.S. locations, explaining that its business has been too severely damaged by the impact of COVID-19 to survive.

The retailer of pet food and supplies said store closing sales will begin Thursday and continue until their inventory as well as fixtures, furnishings and equipment are gone. Its ecommerce site has been shut down effective immediately.

Pet Valu, based in Wayne, Delaware County, said all transactions from Thursday and forward will be final. Items bought before Thursday can be returned (with a receipt) until Dec. 5. Gift cards must be used by Dec. 13.

Its three local stores are at: the Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1024 Lititz Pike, Lititz; Kendig Square, 2600 Willow Street Pike North; and the Cloister Shopping Center, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata.

Pet Valu is a licensee of Pet Valu Canada, a separate company that is unaffected by the wind down.