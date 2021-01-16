Three former Pet Valu stores in Lancaster County will be reopening as Pet Supplies Plus locations.

The stores in Willow Street, Lititz and Ephrata are among 40 former Pet Value stores across the country that have been bought by Pet Supplies Plus. The stores are slated to reopen within the next month, a spokesperson said.

In November, Pet Valu announced the closure of 385 U.S. locations, including three in Lancaster County, because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lancaster County stores are at the Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1024 Lititz Pike, Lititz; Kendig Square, 2600 Willow Street Pike North; and the Cloister Shopping Center, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of pet care products, toys and pet food, and also offers in-store services including grooming and pet washes. Based in Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus has more than 500 stores in 35 states. It currently has one location in Lancaster County, at 1519 Lititz Pike, Lancaster.