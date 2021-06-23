Consumer confidence weakened among Lancaster County residents for the second straight month in June, a new survey finds.

The monthly Consumer Sentiment Index fell by 2 points to 86.5 as more Lancaster County residents said their household finances were worse now than a year ago. In addition, more anticipated being worse off a year in the future.

Not surprisingly, with those two measures turning moderately darker than they were in May, more countians felt it’s a bad time for them to buy major household items such as appliances or furniture than felt that way last month.

These sentiments, voiced during a time of sudden and widespread inflation, could have implications for the current economic recovery.

“Two months of softening consumer sentiment with growing concern over rising prices could put a damper on the rapid pace of economic growth experienced in the first quarter of 2021,” said economist Naomi Young, director of the Lancaster-based Center for Regional Analysis.

But even though the share of negative responses increased, they remained a minority view, surpassed by the share of positive responses.

And the overall June score, although down from May, stood far above the score of 77.2 posted in June 2020, when large swaths of the local economy remained shut down by Gov. Tom Wolf to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, conducts the survey the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. The local index is compiled by using the same methodology as a national survey by the University of Michigan.

While the local index dipped 2 points, the national index rose 4 points to 86.4, almost matching the local index. Since its inception in April 2020 to track the pandemic’s impact on consumer confidence here, the local index has exceeded the national index every month except one.

Consumer confidence is important to measure because it’s among the few forward-looking economic indicators, signaling how willing consumers will be to spend in the future. That’s significant since consumer spending is the biggest generator of economic activity by far.

Taking a closer look at the views of the 607 respondents, the share of countians who said they’re worse off as compared to a year ago rose to 14% this month from 9% last month. The percentage expecting to be worse off a year from now increased to 22% from 16% in May.

The share of countians who believe now is a bad time to buy major household items grew to 43% from 36% last month.

“Prices appear to be inflated due to COVID,” said one respondent. (Respondents participate in the survey anonymously.) “Low supply and high demand means higher prices,” said another. A third said, “I’m playing it conservative with money right now.”

However, despite more countians having dimmer views of their current and future household situations, the share of countians who expect the local economy to be bad over the next 12 months crept just a tad higher, to 14% from 13% in May.