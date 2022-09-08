The hack of a Fulton Bank vendor resulted in some private customer information being stolen.

Overby-Seawell Co., a Georgia-based firm which provides property insurance validation for Fulton Bank and other financial companies, had a data breach that exposed names, addresses, Social Security numbers and other personal customer information of 100,744 Fulton customers, according to a notice filed with the Maine attorney general.

Unauthorized access to Overby-Seawell’s computer servers began May 26 and was discovered July 5, the company said. Fulton Bank’s own servers and business systems were not impacted.

The report to the Maine attorney general’s office, which appears to be the most complete public accounting of the incident, said 13,185 customers in Maine were affected.

Maine requires companies that maintain personalized customer data to report electronic data breaches to the attorney general’s office. Pennsylvania has no such requirement.

A spokesperson for Overby-Seawell did not respond to a question asking how many customers in other states, including Pennsylvania, were affected.

On Aug. 30, Overby-Seawell sent letters to affected customers that described what happened and offered 24 months of free credit monitoring and related services. The customer letters included a code for enrolling in credit monitoring through digital privacy firm IDX.

Customers with questions can call an IDX help line at 833-423-2938 or visit a website set up for Fulton customers, response.idx.us/OSCfulton

A Fulton Bank spokesperson referred questions about the breach to Overby-Seawell but encouraged customers to sign up for the free credit monitoring.

Some customers of KeyBank, a Cleveland-based bank that has some branches in Berks and Chester counties, were also affected, the Associated Press reported. KeyBank did not release the number of customers involved.