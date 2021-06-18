When restaurant dining rooms were closed at the beginning of the pandemic last spring, Trio Bar & Grill in West Hempfield Township set up tables in part of a parking lot out back.

Normally, such an expansion would require approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board that includes paying a fee and waiting through a 30-day advertising period. But to help liquor license holders whose businesses had to shut down and then faced restrictions after Gov. Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency in March 2020, the PLCB waived all fees and began automatically approving any such “extension of licensed premises.”

“That was amazing. Because that was a time when only outdoor seating was allowed,” said Tony Lyristis, owner of Trio Bar & Grill, which had 21 tables outside. “People loved it, so we said we’ll do it this year because we still fell under the emergency declaration. So we put new tables and chairs out there, new umbrellas, new lights.”

But on Tuesday, the PLCB told all liquor license holders that the formal end of the state’s emergency declaration puts all of the pre-pandemic rules back in effect, meaning that outdoor areas like the one at Trio where alcohol is served are “no longer considered licensed.” The sudden shift is forcing restaurant owners struggling to recover from the pandemic into the uncomfortable position of technically breaking the law if they continue to operate the outdoor seating areas many customers continue to favor.

“It’s like we’re back at the beginning of the pandemic where businesses are having to face the idea of ‘Do I lose business or do I lose money, lay off staff, do I have to make major changes with no notice so I can comply with the law?” said Aaron Zeamer, a Lancaster attorney who represents clients in the food service and hospitality industry and is advising Trio.

“It’s just hard decisions after a year of having to make a whole lot of hard decisions about their businesses,” he said.

No emergency, no emergency help

In a notice sent Tuesday to “All Members of the Alcohol Industry in Pennsylvania,” the PLCB explained that the state legislature’s vote to end the state of emergency over Wolf’s objections meant the expiration of all temporary measures that were put in place during the emergency. Those included expanded outdoor operation and the sale of mixed-drinks to go.

The legislature was able to end the emergency declaration because of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in May, and certified Tuesday, the day the PLCB sent out its notice.

“Therefore, now that the vote on the constitutional amendment is certified, the emergency declarations that have been in effect since March 6, 2020, will no longer be valid,” said the PLCB notice, which detailed the rules that would once again “go into effect immediately.”

As it now stands, liquor license holders who want to continue to use outdoor areas created last year will have to apply for an extension through the PLCB’s normal process, which includes paying a $220 fee and waiting at least 30 days. Crucially, the PLCB notice doesn’t make it clear if liquor license holders will be able to keep their outside areas while an application is pending since it says such decisions will be made on “a case-by-case basis.”

“The challenge for some folks is they’re saying, ‘Look, if I have to shut this down for the next 30 days, there’s no point in keeping it going,” Zeamer said. “I can’t be in this limbo. You have to either tell me I can continue to do this, or I can’t.”

Automatic outdoor extensions were granted to 1,843 liquor license holders statewide, including 66 in Lancaster County, according to PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelly. Kelly said the PLCB sent its notice about the changes this week because the law that created all the temporary provisions says they could only last as long as an emergency declaration. “The PLCB is following the law,” he said. As for granting allowances to operate a temporary outdoor area while an application is pending, Kelly said the PLCB can only make “case-by-case” determinations since it has “limited discretion to grant temporary operating authority.”

Navigating the rules

Several Lancaster County restaurant owners with outdoor areas established during the pandemic emergency rules did not respond to requests to comment. One said he would speak only if his name was not revealed because of concern about attracting attention to an outdoor area that may now be illegal.

Zeamer said he understands such reluctance, saying he even cautioned Lyristis about being too outspoken. “You don’t want to be in the cross hairs. It’s hard enough without inviting additional scrutiny and attention on yourself,” he said.

Nevertheless, Zeamer say Trio’s application for a new outdoor area is likely to ultimately be approved since it is connected to an existing patio. But he’s not as clear on what Trio would be allowed to do in the interim.

“I have to tell licensees that if you operate those areas after (June 15) you are subject to being cited by the liquor control enforcement bureau for serving alcohol in an area that’s not licensed,” he said. PLCB fines can be from $50 to $5,000, with fines for violations of serving alcohol outdoors rules starting around $200, although multiple fines could jeopardize the renewal of a liquor license.

This week Lyrsitis was struggling with whether he would maintain his outdoor seating while his application is pending. Over the course of several days, he went from vowing to stay open to deciding to remove tables before finally adopting a wait-and-see approach to a problem he never saw coming.

“None of us were aware of this. (We thought) there’s no way they’re going to yank it from under us. I’m just shocked, actually,” he said. “The pandemic just didn’t end.”

On top of it all, Lyrsitis frets that giving up some parking spaces for a new outdoor seating areas could impact the approval he got from the township for his restaurant capacity, which requires a certain amount of parking.

“It’s a Catch-22,” he said.

Legislative fix?

The PLCB notice comes as a bill passed by the state House and pending in the Senate would extend the use of temporary outdoor areas until December 2022. The bill, HB 1154, would also permanently allow restaurants to sell mixed drinks to go.

But with the legislative session ending at the end of next week, advocates for the restaurant industry are pushing to expedite a vote.

“Expanded premise outdoor seating continues to be a valuable tool to business operations but we’re running out of time,” said John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Complicating the possible legislative fix is the fact that the bill now includes an amendment to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell prepackaged mixed drinks, a measure Gov. Wolf has said would prompt him to use his veto power.

Zeamer says the stalled legislative fixes coupled with the immediate rule changes announced without any notice are creating unnecessary headaches and expense for an industry still trying to recover from the pandemic.

“With a little bit of foresight and a little bit of cooperation in Harrisburg, I think this really could have been avoided,” Zeamer said. “And that’s what’s very frustrating.”