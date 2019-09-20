A York-based bank will open a downtown Lancaster branch early next spring.
PeoplesBank will open a full-service branch at 101NQ, the formerly empty Bulova building at North Queen and East Orange streets that’s being redeveloped into offices, stores and housing.
PeoplesBank's street-level branch of 1,400 square feet, with six employees, will serve both consumers and business customers.
President and CEO Craig Kauffman said Friday that having a downtown branch is “critical” to the bank’s ongoing growth in Lancaster city and county.
Across the county, PeoplesBank has a limited-service branch on Hempland Road, a full-service branch on Oregon Pike and five branches at local retirement communities — Masonic Village, Homestead Village, Woodcrest Villa, Luther Acres and Landis Homes.
Overall, the bank has 26 branches, 12 senior-living community locations and assets approaching $2 billion.