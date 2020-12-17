Penny’s ice cream shop in downtown Lancaster is now permanently closed.

The owners of the shop at 228 N. Prince St. announced the closure in a Dec. 11 Facebook post. The shop opened in May 2017.

“It is with heavy yet hopeful hearts that we must announce the closing of our prince street location. It is no secret that 2020 hit hard to small local businesses and Penny’s was no exception,” the post said.

The Penny’s kiosk at Park City Center also closed, but the business will continue to operate an ice cream truck and cart in the spring, summer and fall months. Made at a creamery in East Petersburg, Penny’s ice cream is also sold via a monthly pint subscription service.

Penny’s is owned by brothers Caleb and Benjamin Kauffman along with their wives, Sarah and Lindsay. It features flavors and recipes from Carmen & David’s, an ice cream shop that operated from 2010 until 2016 in downtown Lancaster. Penny’s bought the Carmen & David’s recipes and now sells them as its own brand.