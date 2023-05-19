Pennsylvania's unemployment rate in April fell to the lowest it has been since January 1976, the lowest rate on record, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

From March, Pennsylvania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1% in April.

Local data for the same period won’t be released until May 30. Nonfarm jobs in Lancaster County were up 900 in March over February to an all-time record high of 266,700, the state reported earlier this month. The county’s unemployment rate for March was 2.7%, the second lowest in the state, not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

Statewide, total nonfarm jobs continue to rise and hit a record high in April, the fourth month in a row for a record high. Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 11,000 over the month to a new record high of 6,117,100 in April.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000.