Pennsylvania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined again in June to the lowest it has been in 47 years while jobs have hit all-time high, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The state’s unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8% in June, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from May to 3.6%.

The state’s unemployment rate was one-half of a percentage point below its June 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 from May to June. Resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000. The state’s labor force participation rate was at 61.9% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Local data for the same period won’t be released until Aug. 1. Lancaster County’s labor force in May was 290,945, according to not seasonally adjusted preliminary data .Lancaster County’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 2.9%, a slight uptick from April’s 23-year low of 2.4%. The uptick was expected because more people typically enter the labor pool due to graduation and school letting out.

In June, Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,131,900. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from May in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional and business services (up 2,800), which rose to a record high level.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 154,600 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education and health services (up 49,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.