The Grubb Mansion, the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, which is home to the popular Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will receive $2.7 million revitalization.

The project in Rapho Township was recently awarded $1.3 million from a state grant program.

The mansion project is one of 11 Lancaster County awards in the most recent round of announcements from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

Mount Hope is owned by Mazza Vineyards Inc. and home to the popular . The renovation is expected to create 25 jobs.

This project will include rebuilding the original wrap-around porch in addition to repairs to windows, various roofing repairs, and stucco. Also planned: upgrades to the HVAC/electrical systems, restoration of plaster ceilings, and preservation of stained glass/skylights.

The grant came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled $33.7 million.

The other awardees this round include $11 million for site work at North Greenfield in East Lampeter Township; $5 million to help build the National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame in Warwick Township; $3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a municipal services complex; $3 million for Warwick Township’s Compass Mill Complex Restoration; $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to upgrade its anatomy classroom and cadaver lab; $1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver; $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative; $2.5 million towards improvements at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium and Pucillo Gymnasium; $3 million for a new three-story wing at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development Expansion and Renovation in East Hempfield Township, and $1.5 million for expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township.