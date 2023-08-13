Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire vendors — doing business in an Elizabethan England speckled by the mythical lore of creatures like mermaids — see “the real world” as everything beyond the walls of Mount Hope Estate.

But reverberations from their niche economy are far from imaginary.

The economic impact of Mount Hope’s 11 traditional "Ren Faire" weekends is an estimated $8.785 million, according to Discover Lancaster, and it easily reaches more than $10 million after annual events like Celtic Fling are added in.

Those figures factor in things like nearby hotel stays and gas sold to fair visitors when they hop off the nearby turnpike. But it also includes myriad individual business tales unfolding within the Rapho Township shire, whose denizens are paying real-world bills through their fair trades.

Swordsmith Lance Berg, 58, and wife Joan, 54, own several shops on the Mount Hope grounds and make 90% of their annual income during the fair’s 22 days — the first of which is Aug. 19 this year.

“This is all we do,” Joan Berg said. “I left my real-world job at the Lancaster Marriott. This is what pays the mortgage.”

Emily Bowman, owner of Tomboy Togs, runs six embroidery machines in her Manheim Township home. She’s customizing pins for several fair shops, plus pins she herself sells from a basket. Bowman said her husband’s full-time job pays their major bills.

“But I do make enough with my pins to put my kids through private school,” the 47-year-old said of her two teenage sons, who attend the Stone Independent School in Lancaster.

Kasidy Devlin, 33, and Natalie Kropf, 34, owners of Philadelphia-based Barbaric Yawp Workshop, are trained actors who sell at the fair. Devlin holds the distinction of being the longest-running Sir Robin in the touring production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” but today, the husband and wife primarily create masks, including one that appeared this summer in a Queens of the Stone Age video.

“The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is the only reason we can be full-time artists,” Devlin said.

Unique business model

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is distinct from destinations like Hersheypark, where profits from merchandise all go to one place, said Scott Bowser, 52, who owns the fair.

“Hershey basically owns everything there, and that’s the real difference,” Bowser said. “Our vendors make a huge financial commitment. They’ll build a building. They have to pay booth fees.”

About 2,500 people — including part-time, seasonal and full-time employees — are currently working daily at Hersheypark and across the property, said Tricia Hanna, manager of corporate communications for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts. Dutch Wonderland is employing about 700 team members this summer, according to Lynsey Winters, communications director for parent company Palace Entertainment.

Information on the annual local economic impact of Hersheypark and Dutch Wonderland wasn’t available from Discover Lancaster. Lancaster County’s tourism industry has a $3 billion annual economic impact in the county, the tourism bureau said earlier this year.

But of the 815 people who work at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, about 500 are vendors, or independent shop owners and their employees, said Candace Smith, director of sales and marketing.

About 265 people work directly for the fair, such as the “queen” and her actor entourage, bartenders, ticket scanners and privy attendants, who are supposed to interact creatively with customers using language from the Elizabethan era between tasks like stocking soap dispensers and brushing out bowls.

Smith said 50 people collect paychecks from independent performing acts, such as the Circus Siren Pod, which is run by professional mermaid Morgana Alba. Alba studied engineering at Penn State University and worked in the tech world before deciding to perform full-time. She featured heavily this year in the Netflix documentary “MerPeople.”

Alba, 34, who attended Great Valley High School in Chester County, now lives in Washington, D.C., when not traveling. She doesn’t like people thinking of her chosen profession as playing dress-up.

“You’re going to invest thousands of dollars in the equipment, hundreds of hours for time in training,” she said on “MerPeople.” “And your first gig might pay $100?”

That dollar figure was referring to what a new mermaid might make performing at a child’s birthday party, Alba said.

“I work with professional circus acrobats, where the water is their realm,” she said. “And they’re paid significantly more than that. I pay a living wage.”

‘Next generation of the old circus’

Alba got her first chance to attend the fair as a 17-year-old guest of a friend and her family.

“I loved the immersiveness of it,” she said. “Unlike a theme park, where there’s a clear separation between who works there and who doesn’t, the Renaissance Faire just felt like stepping outside our culture and into a world of imagination and a certain level of silliness.”

The pod’s 35 mermaids rotate to Mount Hope throughout the season, so there are different faces on different weekends. They take turns swimming in a 4,500-gallon tank that was installed in 2021 as an upgrade to the traveling version Alba first tried there in 2018.

“Renaissance fairs, as they exist today, are kind of the next generation of the old circus. ... That’s our livelihood,” she said. “For my company, we do have other clients. We work with corporate (functions). We work with aquariums. But for a lot of Renaissance fair performers, moving from fair to fair? That’s their entire career and will be for 20 years.”

That speaks to why the Bergs live in Manheim.

“I come from Virginia, and there wasn’t even a Renaissance fair there. I was going to Texas and Arizona and Georgia and upstate New York,” Lance Berg said. “If you’re going to have a house, it makes sense to have it near one of the fairs.”

So Lancaster County it was. These days, the Bergs only do a couple of other shows. Mount Hope is home.

Lance Berg used to work in fair food but bought the swordsmith business in 1992 and added a balloon fencing game in 1994.

The Bergs now own LaForge Weapons, Be Steel My Heart, Duck and Cover, Fight Circle, Forever Mine, Delighted Eye, Sticks and Stones and Copper Bones plus the LaForge demonstration booth.

“I tried a sword shop at Park City Mall a couple decades ago,” Lance Berg said. Steady, year-round traffic was a nice change, but product enthusiasm paled compared to the fair, he said.

What if Berg had been able to combine the two?

“I’d be a billionaire. That’s never going to happen, though, because there aren’t that many people in the world who want swords,” he said. “But with this, you can have a business that serves a niche audience, and the fair is going to bring that audience and concentrate them together for you.”

Bowser and brewing

Asked to name the fair’s biggest business success story, the Bergs immediately said Bowser. They’ve been around long enough to know how former Mount Hope owner Chuck Romito — who started the fair in 1980 as a parking lot jousting competition … once chatted with Bowser at Summy House, the one-time Manheim restaurant where Bowser was part-owner and where he ran a small brewery.

Romito wanted advice on how to legally expand the fair to include beer. Bowser told Romito he’d have to build a brewery, and Bowser agreed to do that. The Lancaster Catholic graduate studied hotel and restaurant management at Penn State but had never stepped foot in the shire.

The rest is history.

“What Chuck did for me and my family is basically unheard of,” Bowser said. “To basically say, ‘Hey, we want to put your beer up here because we don’t have any …’ and then turn around and say, ‘Oh, by the way, you don’t know it yet but you’re going to be my successor.’ ”

Bowser and his wife, Heather, eventually bought the Mount Hope business in 2005 for an undisclosed sum.

“We didn’t even announce until 2008 that I actually was the owner,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to run it.”

He’s learned. The fair has grown. Bowser declined to share figures when it comes to how much money changes hands on any given weekend.

“I will tell you what a sellout is so you can do the math,” he said. “A sellout is 11,000 people, and we sell out half the fair season.”

Say it’s an October weekend and say for the sake of estimating that half the attendees through the gate are children under 12. That would be $614,900 in entrance tickets alone for one weekend — a number that doesn’t begin to touch sales of wine, absinthe, beer, cider and massive turkey legs.

Fee structures for vendors differ according to factors like the amount of frontage they have and the category of what they sell. Someone who deals in 100% handcrafted items is going to pay less per foot than someone who buys things wholesale to stock in the shop.

“The equalness is by category of what they do and then also by the size of their shop,” Bowser said.

Bowser keeps an intentionally low profile, and not just because he likes to blend so he can gauge crowd reaction.

“The Queen is the face of the business … There’s way too much (Disney CEO) Bob Iger in the news and not enough Mickey Mouse,” said Bowser, who declined to be photographed for this story. “I started out in food service and things like that before the time of celebrity chefs. I just kind of faded into the background … My hope is that I walk around and no one knows who I am.”

Bowser said he is confident in the marketing shift away from what for years was promoted as Mount Hope Estate & Winery, home to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

“We are now the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, home of Mount Hope Estate & Winery, Swashbuckler Brewing Company, Spirits Distilling, Theater in the Mansion and everything else,” he said. “I mean, we are the Faire.”

Knowing your audience

Stephanie Vitale-Keller, 53, and her family live in New Jersey and have long visited the fair annually. A recent year’s visit landed her new income. She runs a small Etsy business called Hummingbird Yarnworks and had crocheted a pickle on a stick for her son to carry at the fair as a nod to a favorite fair food.

Denise Bennett, owner of Chimes and Charms, spotted that, chased Vitale-Keller down and asked if she wanted to put some pickles in her shop.

“She didn’t think they were going to sell. She thought I was absolutely insane,” Bennett said. “And I was like, ‘No, these are going to sell like hotcakes.’ And I said, ‘Can you also make a turkey leg?’ ”

She did. They sold. This year, Vitale-Keller has crocheted hundreds of pickles, even bringing her needles out on the sand during a July beach vacation. Vitale-Keller decorates some of her pickles to match weekend themes. Some wear pirate hats or kilts. Her new Valkyrie pickles have braids.

“We like to hawk,” 48-year-old Bennett, who lives in Berks County and works as a hairdresser three days a week, said. “So at my one booth, I have a barrel out front that I stand at and scream at people to get in my shop. Everybody knows me as the crazy barrel lady, which I’m fine with.”

It makes people laugh, Bennett added.

“They’re there to have a good time,” she said. “And if you make people laugh, they’re going to come in. They’re going to shop.”

Bennett said succeeding in fair business means understanding what works outside the walls and tweaking it for the audience within. For example, a wood artist recently asked if Bennett wanted any darning eggs, which are sewing tools for repairing things like socks.

“I said, ‘Well, can you make some larger and then some really large?’ ” Bennett said. “And he’s like, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Dragon eggs.’ And now I sell dragon eggs.”