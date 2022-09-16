The operator of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire has settled its lawsuit over $5.8 million in pandemic relief against the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In April, four months after suing the SBA, the Renaissance Faire was awarded a $3.7 million Shuttered Venue Operators grant, but that did not stop the suit.

In a Sept. 9 federal court filing, the Rapho Township operator of live events and a themed festival and the SBA said the suit had been settled. The court filing did not give details of the settlement and neither party responded to LNP | LancasterOnline requests for comment.

The operator of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is among scores of venues, including Lititz-based Tait Towers, that sued the SBA saying they were unfairly overlooked by the grant program meant to help entertainment venues or promoters that were forced to close during the pandemic.

Tait, formerly known as Tait Towers, had filed its own suit against the SBA because its application for a $10 million grant was denied. Tait Towers dropped its suit last month.

Of the $16 billion available as part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, $14.57 billion had been awarded as of July 5, the SBA reported. Pennsylvania-based venues and providers have received $434 million so far in 769 initial and supplemental grants.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was part of a $284 billion aid bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020. Funds were first distributed in early July 2021 but supplemental grants have been issued since then, according to an SBA report released Monday.

More than 29 Lancaster County venues were awarded grants, including some of the biggest live entertainment venues such as Sight & Sound Theatres, which got $10 million; American Music Theatre, awarded $7 million; and Penn Cinema, which collected $5.7 million.

The grant for the operators of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire was the only one made in Lancaster County since early November 2022.

Held at the Mount Hope Estate & Winery at 2775 Lebanon Road in Rapho Township, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire hosts a variety of events throughout the year but is highlighted by a festival held on Saturday and Sundays from mid-August through the end of October. Set in a Tudor-style village, the festival features music performances, jousts, food and roaming characters acting out a variety of Elizabethan story lines.