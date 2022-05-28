In-person services for unemployment compensation claimants are being rolled out in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania but they have not reached Lancaster County yet.

The state Department of Labor & Industry announced Friday it designated six PA CareerLink Centers as in-person services sites for unemployment compensation in the Philadelphia area and 14 centers in the Pittsburgh area. More centers, including Lancaster County, are expected to be added in the future, a spokesman said..

The closest center to Lancaster County offering in-person service now is in Delaware County, 701 Crosby St., Ste. B, Chester. If you want in-person services, you need to make an appointment by calling 610-447-3350.

In Lancaster, the center staff does not have access to unemployment compensation claims or information. You can contact the Unemployment Compensation Service Center at 888-313-7284 to speak with a representative. Computer access is available in the Lancaster CareerLink Center to claimants who need to apply for or file their initial claim or weekly/biweekly benefits. Access at CareerLink is available during its regular hours of Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The state Department of Labor & Industry was awarded a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, to promote equitable access to unemployment compensation programs and designed its new services to meet the needs of the commonwealth’s most underserved populations.

L&I is using the funding to place unemployment compensation staff in PA CareerLink centers, add iPad technology to the PA CareerLink centers for both staff and unemployment benefit claimants, and to eliminate the backlog of pending appeals in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which expired last September. The in-person appointments for unemployment compensation service will continue through 2022, the state said.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system has been plagued by delays, backlogs and other problems. In June 2021, L&I rolled out a multimillion-dollar upgrade of its unemployment computer system, which was accompanied by glitches that left users frustrated.

As of Monday, there were 8,035 PUA non-monetary determinations still pending, the state said. A non-monetary determination is a written notice issued to inform you whether or not you are eligible for benefits based on a decision on an issue which is not related to wages.

“The crisis of the last two years has taught L&I some valuable lessons, and we’ve taken the time to look at the unemployment compensation system, identify areas that needed attention, and make improvements that benefit Pennsylvanians. With this rollout of in-person appointments and assistance at CareerLink offices, L&I now has a greater reach into communities of underserved populations,” said Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier in a news release. “With more staff more accessible to serve our customers, we will continue to fulfill our mission of serving Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship.”