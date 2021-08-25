Penn State Health is spending $375 million to develop its East Hempfield Township hospital and adjoining medical office building, which are due to open in fall 2022, the health system said Tuesday.

The figure was announced at a hearing of the Lancaster County Hospital Authority, which voted unanimously to approve the issuing of tax-exempt bonds in that amount to finance the State Road project, near Route 283.

“The project looks great,” said Darcy Pollock, the authority’s chairwoman.

The financing would cover the entire cost – land, building and equipment -- of the 129-bed hospital and office building, said Ross Darrow, Penn State Health vice president and treasurer.

The price tag, coupled with the 700 jobs it will create, make the venture one of the county’s biggest economic development projects ever.

Since announcing its intention in July 2019 to open its Lancaster Medical Center and office building, the health system had declined several times to make public an estimate of the total investment it would be making. But in starting the process Tuesday of getting the bonds issued by a public body, the amount was brought to light.

The Lancaster County Commissioners, who will have final say on whether the bonds will be issued, are expected to make a decision at their Sept. 8 meeting. They will weigh whether issuing the bonds would “be desirable for the health, safety and welfare of the people in the area served by the project,” authority attorney James K. Noel IV explained.

If the commissioners approve, the authority anticipates selling the 30-year, fixed-rate bonds in early November, at an interest rate to be determined, and lending the proceeds to Penn State Health. Should Penn State Health fail to repay the authority, neither the authority nor the county would be responsible, Noel said.

None of the six members of the authority raised any questions about the bond issue or the project during the roughly 10-minute presentation by Penn State Health representatives.

Darrow’s comment that the project would create 700 people jobs represents a decrease from the 900 jobs that Penn State Health said last year the project would create. He did not explain the change. Darrow said the opening date remains fall 2022.

The State Road project is the centerpiece of Penn State Health’s ambitious strategy to carve out a bigger share of Lancaster County’s health care market, long dominated by Lancaster General Health, the county’s biggest employer.

Penn State Health arrived here in 2017 by purchasing the county's largest group of independent physicians, Physicians' Alliance Ltd. It next opened the Lime Spring Outpatient Center off Rohrerstown Road in 2019, acquired Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services earlier this year and plans to open a pediatric outpatient center on the former Toys R Us store site on Harrisburg Pike in spring 2022.