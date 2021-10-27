Continuing to steadily expand its presence here, Penn State Health has become a part-owner of an outpatient surgery center across the street from Park City Center.

Penn State Health’s recently formed joint venture with a Kansas-based outpatient surgery firm has acquired a 60% stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster, 810 Plaza Blvd., for an undisclosed price from the local surgeons who own the business.

The Sept. 30 transaction excludes the 2.6-acre real estate.

“Penn State Health joined this partnership to enhance convenient access to excellent surgical care close to home,” said Scott Gilbert, a spokesman for Penn State Health.

The surgery center, slightly larger than 17,000 square feet, is used by 26 surgeons (including 17 of the facility’s owners/users). It employs 56 staff. The surgeons perform more than 6,000 procedures per year there, according to Gilbert.

The Lancaster city building had been a Silo appliance store, then an American Appliance store, before it was converted to a surgery center in 2005. The site is next to the former Pier 1 Imports store.

Penn State Health’s joint venture partner is ValueHealth. They formed the joint venture in November 2020 to create a network of outpatient surgery centers offering the highest quality procedures while “significantly” lowering costs for patients and employers.

The Surgery Center is the joint venture’s first project, Gilbert said Tuesday.

Asked what the joint venture has in mind for the Surgery Center, Gilbert said, “We are not currently contemplating any significant expansions or investments.”

With its new presence on Plaza Boulevard, Penn State Health has found another way to increase its share of Lancaster County’s health care market, long dominated by Lancaster General Health, the county’s biggest employer.

Penn State Health, best known for its Hershey Medical Center, arrived in Lancaster County in 2017 by purchasing the county's largest group of independent physicians, Physicians' Alliance Ltd.

It next opened the Lime Spring Outpatient Center off Rohrerstown Road in 2019, acquired Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services earlier this year and plans to open a pediatric outpatient center on the former Toys R Us store site on Harrisburg Pike in spring 2022.

The cornerstone of its Lancaster County presence will be the $375 million Lancaster Medical Center, under construction at State Road and Harrisburg Pike. The 129-bed hospital is expected to open in fall 2022.