PaulB Hardware will be opening a new store next year in Mechanicsburg.

Slated to open in fall 2021, the new store at 121 Gettysburg Pike will occupy a former furniture store building just off Route 15, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It will be the third location for PaulB Hardware, which has a store in Belleville in addition to its flagship store just off Route 322 northwest of Ephrata.

Renovations are now beginning for the Mechanicsburg store, which will feature lawn and garden, paint, automotive, plumbing, agricultural and home hardware departments, among other things. The store will also have a repair shop for power tools, pumps, generators and outdoor power equipment. It will operate with around 30 employees.

With 25,000 square feet of space, the Mechanicsburg store will be about half the size of the Ephrata location.

PaulB Hardware began in 1947 with a small repair shop built by Paul B. Zimmerman that operated near the present Ephrata location.