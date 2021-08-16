The road leading out of the pandemic is turning out to be straight and smooth for some local companies, but twisty and bumpy for others.

The dichotomy is evident in the second quarter financial reports of a dozen publicly held businesses with major operations in Lancaster County, as tracked by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Seven of the 12 posted higher profits in the April-through-June period compared to 2020’s second quarter, when the pandemic was at its worst.

For the companies that prospered, such as Tanger Factory Outlets and CNH Industrial, spring 2021 was a time of recovery from spring 2020, when demand for their wares was slashed by COVID-19 outbreak.

For others, such as Burnham Holdings and Armstrong Flooring, demand has returned but has been accompanied by sharply higher costs for materials and other expenses, pushing profits down farther than a year ago.

Or, like Weis Markets, they benefited from the pandemic so much that those banner days are hard to match.

The surveyed companies, which employ more than 7,000 people locally, were selected by LNP | LancasterOnline to represent a cross-section of local economic sectors. Here’s a summary of how the 12 performed, based on reports they released over the past four weeks.

Net profits at Armstrong World Industries rose 9.5% in the second quarter, thanks largely to a 37.8% surge in sales.

Net profits were $55.1 million ($1.14 a share), compared to $50.3 million ($1.05 a share) in 2020’s second quarter. Sales grew to $280.0 million from $203.2 million, as demand recovered somewhat from its pandemic-induced slump and 2020 acquisitions Turf, Moz and Arktura contributed revenue.

Also helping the Lancaster-based ceiling maker’s bottom line was a 75.6% upturn in earnings from its WAVE ceiling-grid joint venture. However, sharp increases in general, selling and administrative expense and in income tax expense partially offset the positive trends.

The county’s biggest banking company, Fulton Financial, reported a 57.7% surge in second-quarter net profits available to common shareholders of $62.4 million (38 cents a share), up from $39.6 million (24 cents a share) in the year-earlier period.

Lancaster-based Fulton Financial, owner of Fulton Bank, got a huge boost from a favorable swing of $23.1 million in its provision for loan losses, reflecting a healthier local economy, and a 1.5% decline in non-interest expense, due in part to lower salary and employee benefit costs and lower debt extinguishment costs.

Total assets at June 30 were $26.1 billion.

Marietta-based Donegal Group saw net profits slide 28.7% to $16.2 million (53 cents a share) from $22.7 million (79 cents a share) in the comparable 2020 quarter.

The regional insurance holding company saw its bottom line shrink despite a 3.1% increase in revenue to $205.1 million from $198.9 million, growth that was restrained by smaller net investment gains.

Donegal Group said its profits were hurt by higher-than-normal large fire losses, more personal auto insurance claims (which were depressed in the 2020 quarter by pandemic-related shutdowns), higher agency incentive compensation and technology enhancement costs.

The nation’s biggest candymaker, The Hershey Company, posted a 12.0% increase in net profits for the second quarter, climbing to $301.2 million ($1.45 a share) from $268.9 million ($1.29 a share) in the 2020 quarter.

Sales improved 16.5% to $1.99 billion from $1.71 billion, reflecting sustained elevated at-home consumption plus robust recoveries of consumption away from home and international demand, the company said.

Profits would have been higher, Hershey indicated, except for a 14.3% increase in selling, marketing and administrative expense, triggered by more advertising expense and higher incentive compensation expense.

Hershey owns Y&S Candies, which has a plant on Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township.

Kellogg Co. saw its net profits grow 8.3% to $380 million ($1.11 a share) from $351 million ($1.02 a share) in the 2020 quarter, fueled by a 2.6% increase in sales to $3.56 billion from $3.47 billion.

The cereal and snack maker, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, with a plant on State Road, noted that its 2021 results in North America waned in comparison to an “exceptional” 2020 period that was lifted by a pandemic-fueled surge in at-home product sales.

But that slippage was more than offset by better results in Europe and emerging markets, helped by favorable foreign currency translation, lower one-time charges and organic growth, according to Kellogg.

The second-largest supermarket chain in Lancaster County, Weis Markets, saw both its sales and profits drop in comparison to the 2020 period, when the pandemic forced households to eat meals at home – and buy more groceries.

Sunbury-based Weis said its net profits tumbled 19.3% to $33.5 million ($1.24 a share) from $41.5 million ($1.54 a share) in the 2020 quarter, as sales receded by 4.7% to $1.05 billion from $1.10 billion a year earlier.

Weis, which trails only Giant supermarkets in the county, noted that while its quarterly results went down, they were second highest in company history – behind only that second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic was at its worst.

Armstrong Flooring sank deeper into the red in the second quarter, posting a net loss of $19.5 million (89 cents a share), triple its net loss of $6.3 million (29 cents a share) in 2020’s second quarter. The deeper loss came despite a 15.5% increase in net sales to $168.1 million from $145.6 million.

Lancaster-based Armstrong blamed a higher cost of goods sold that stemmed from inflation and supply-chain disruptions. It also pointed to $4.5 million in charges from accelerated depreciation and inventory write-downs plus a 30.4% rise in selling, general and administrative expense.

Armstrong said the cost “headwinds…are unlike any periods experienced in recent decades,” to which it’s responding by raising prices three times so far in 2021 and increasing its mix of products made in the U.S.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers got back in the black in the second quarter, with net profits of $2.3 million (2 cents per share), reversing a net loss of $22.9 million (25 cents a share) in the 2020 quarter.

The chain, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, with an outlet center here on Lincoln Highway East, said its bottom line benefited from a 58.3% jump in revenue to $101.3 million from $64.0 million in the 2020 quarter, when many properties were closed by the pandemic.

Tanger’s net profits would have been much higher except for a loss of $14.0 million (13 cents a share) on the early extinguishment of debt. The 2020 period was weighed down by a charge of $3.1 million (3 cents a share) from Tanger’s portion of an impairment of a Canadian joint venture’s property.

Also bouncing back emphatically was CNH Industrial, the London-based parent of New Holland farm equipment, where net profits nearly doubled in the second quarter, rising 97.1% to $690 million (51 cents a share) from $350 million (26 cents a share).

Revenues leaped by 59.8% to $8.91 billion from $5.58 billion in the 2020 quarter.

The company cited strong demand, aggressive pricing and margin-expansion initiatives for the record profits that overcame supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, the company said. Farm equipment, CNH’s biggest sector, led the way with revenue rising 56% and adjusted profits before interest and taxes up 187%.

Burnham Holdings struggled in the second quarter, posting a net loss of $2.48 million (54 cents a share), compared to a net loss of $368,000 (8 cents a share) in the 2020 quarter, despite a 34.7% surge in sales to $43.6 million from $32.3 million, thanks to a 65.9% upturn in residential product sales.

The Lancaster-based maker of boilers, furnaces and other products blamed the deeper loss on a sharp increase in the cost of goods sold, stemming from higher prices for raw materials, particularly steel products, and higher selling, general and administrative expense.

Difficulty with finding and retaining qualified employees to fully staff manufacturing operations has led to higher costs as well as productivity and operational inefficiencies, Burnham said.

Chicago-based Donnelley Financial Solutions recovered dramatically in the second quarter, posting net profits of $42.9 million ($1.24 per share), reversing a net loss of $1.3 million (4 cents per share) in the 2020 quarter.

Sales improved 5.3% to $267.5 million from $254.0 million, as software solution sales went up 39.9% while print and distribution sales slumped.

Donnelley Financial said it prospered largely because restructuring, impairment, pension obligation and other charges were much smaller in the 2021 quarter, cost-control initiatives took hold and sales of its most profitable products rose.

The owner of Ephrata National Bank, ENB Financial, reported a small slide in second quarter profits, with net profits dipping 1.3% to $3.55 million (64 cents a share) from $3.60 million (also 64 cents a share) in the year-earlier quarter.

Ephrata-based ENB was hurt by smaller gains on the sales of mortgages and higher operating expenses, offset in part by lower interest expense and zero provision for loan losses, in contrast with a $975,000 provision in the 2020 quarter.

Total assets at June 30 were $1.58 billion.