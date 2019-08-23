Passenger Coffee Roasters has begun production in a new center along Plum Street, where it will open a small coffee shop early next month.

Dubbed Passenger HQ, the new roastery at 131 N. Plum St. is housed in the former home of Cycle Circle, a bike shop that closed in 2017.

Passenger Coffee, which has a coffee shop at 7 W. King St., had previously done its roasting at 315 E. Marion St. That converted industrial building with a bakery and kitchen supports Commons Cos.’ other businesses, which include a catering and wholesale business as well as Prince Street Cafe.

Kyle Sollenberger, co-founder of Commons Cos., said moving the roastery to the 3,300-square foot building on Plum Street will create more room at the Marion Street facility, which has 7,000 square feet of space.

A 500-square-foot coffee and tea bar is slated to open Sept. 2 at 131 N. Plum St. It will have some outside seating.

