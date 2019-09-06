Passenger Coffee Roasters has opened a small coffee shop at its new Lancaster city production center.

The coffee shop at 131 N. Plum St. has five seats at a window counter as well as an outside table. It carries coffee drinks, teas and pastries and is in the same building as Passenger’s new roastery, which began operating late last month.

Passenger Coffee, which has a coffee shop at 7 W. King St., had previously done its roasting less than a block away at 315 E. Marion St. That converted industrial building has a bakery and kitchen which supports catering and wholesale businesses of Commons Cos., which include Passenger Coffee and Prince Street Cafe.

Related articles