Parting Stone founder Justin Crowe was inspired to find a different way to offer cremated remains following the death of his grandfather in 2014.

The company began offering its service in 2019 and has now completed more than 3,000 “solidifications,” the term the company uses for its process of turning cremated remains into stones.

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the company pioneered the process of creating solidified remains from cremated ashes, which are sent to the company’s lab where they are processed into a powder, mixed with a natural binding agent, then baked in a kiln to make the stones.

“They’re a lot like ceramic at the end of the day,” Crowe said.

Besides the natural binding agent, Parting Stone does not add anything to the process. Yet, some of the stones vary in color, which Crowe says may have something to do with a person’s diet and medications or if they were cremated with certain metals or jewelry or a certain kind of casket.

“People naturally come out different colors,” Crowe said. “But we haven’t honestly been able to pin it down to anything specific.”

With the exposure from the appearance on Shark Tank, Crowe said interest in the company’s service has skyrocketed.

“Web traffic rose 900 percent after the ‘Shark Tank’ airing, and we’re seeing a sustained increase in immediate need orders,” he said.