Concerns about parking prompted city zoners to deny changes a developer needs to put a new brewpub, church, greenhouse and 16-unit apartment on a tract that includes the former J.C. Snavely & Sons hardware store and lumberyard just south of Harrisburg Avenue.

During a meeting Monday, the city’s zoning hearing board voted against approving four special exceptions and two variances needed for the new uses for the existing buildings, including a variance asking that the required 490 parking spaces be reduced to 122. The are currently 71 spaces on the property.

“I just felt like the parking demands weren’t met and this is going to negatively impact the community,” said zoning hearing board member Christopher Aviles, who made the motion to deny the request which was seconded by board chairman Robert Shenk.

Zoning board member Michaela Allwine did not vote on the motion because she did not attend a meeting last month when the proposal was discussed.

The zoning hearing board initially considered the redevelopment request at their Aug. 22 meeting and then continued the discussion during their Sept. 26 meeting when testimony was closed.

After the initial presentation where zoners raised concerns about parking, Wolgemuth said his team met with city staff and made a number of changes to address the concerns, “especially to make the project even more walkable for the community.”

But the changes were enough and zoners read their final decision at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.

“We are disappointed, but we know things don’t always work as planned. We’ll regroup and figure out how to move forward,” said Phil Wolgemuth who proposed the redevelopment of the property with his son Dan and several other local investors.

A seasonal beer garden is in its second year setting up on part of the property, but the 24,000-square-foot former showroom and the 21,000-square-foot former lumber pavilion have been largely vacant since J.C. Snavely & Sons closed its store and lumberyard there in 2018 and consolidated at its headquarters in Landisville.

The redevelopment plans for the property show the beer garden staying the same size with some of it moving under the partially open-air lumber pavilion. The showroom building was to become home to a brewpub and church. A 3,700-square-foot building on the northern edge of the tract was planned for become retail greenhouse.

Under the redevelopment plans, the church would occupy roughly half the building, taking the space near the main entrance of the red brick building. A prospective church tenant identified for the building planned to use it as an events center when the church isn’t meeting, Wolgemuth said.

The rest of that L-shaped building was to become the brewpub. Wolgemuth said a tenant had not been identified for the space.

A proposed 16-unit apartment building was proposed next to a recently renovated apartment building at the corner of West James and North Charlotte streets. One of the denied variances asked for the minimum size of the one-bedroom apartment to be reduced to 400 square feet from the 550 square feet required by the city’s zoning ordinance.

Wolgemuth was among the group that in 2003 bought the entire, roughly 4.5-acre tract along the east side of North Charlotte Street between Harrisburg Avenue and West James Street. The northern, 1 1/2-acre part of that tract is the former home of Champion Blower & Forge Co., which was remade in 2004 into a 21,000-square-foot retail strip, the Champion Forge Center, which includes restaurants and stores.

The current redevelopment plan focuses on the southern end of The Warehouse District, which includes the entire east side of North Charlotte Street between West James Street and Harrisburg Avenue. Before it was a lumber yard for J.C. Snavely & Sons, the property was owned by B.B. Martin, which opened a lumber and coal yard in 1900.