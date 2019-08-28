On Thursday, it will be a year to the day that The Bon-Ton store at Park City Center closed, quietly concluding a five-month liquidation sale.

Mall officials since then have been mum about their plans to fill the vacant anchor building at the county’s biggest shopping destination.

Well, as it turns out, Park City doesn’t want to fill the building.

Park City wants to knock it down — and construct something new on the site.

Park City is asking the city for a demolition permit to raze the entire 179,000-square-foot building, according to the city’s senior planner, Douglas Smith. No decision has been made.

Smith said mall officials have discussed potential uses for the site with city officials, but he declined to disclose what those potential uses are, other than to describe them as “appropriate.”

He did say that Park City has not yet filed any land-development plans for a replacement building or buildings on the site.

Park City’s Rachel Gallagher, senior general manager, on Wednesday confirmed the permit application, saying by email that demolition “will provide us with viable options for future tenants.”

She continued:

“Retail is constantly evolving and we are always working to introduce new concepts and experiences to our center. At this point, we are not at liberty to discuss our future plans. I look forward to sharing some exciting news with you in the near future.”

Asked by email when Park City would like to begin the demolition and how long it would take, Gallagher did not respond.

Uphill fight

Like virtually every mall in the country, Park City has been hammered by the struggles of its bread-and-butter tenants — traditional retailers, most notably department store.

Ironically, these are the very tenants that fueled the boom in mall development in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

But now, e-commerce retailers are gobbling up billions of dollars of traditional retailers’ revenue, triggering widespread store closings, layoffs and bankruptcies and fashion-apparel stores.

In response, many malls are replacing some of their retail space with apartments, offices, schools, entertainment venues, hotels, fitness centers and restaurants.

“There’s no holds barred when it comes to repositioning malls,” said one retail-industry executive.

The permit application reveals that Park City has a different strategy for The Bon-Ton space than it has for the other vacant anchor building, the former Sears.

As was announced four weeks ago, the empty Sears building will stand, with half to be occupied by Round1, a family-friendly entertainment venue with bowling, arcade games, ping pong and a kids’ zone.

Round1 is expected to open in fall 2020, taking the entire main floor, according to Park City and mall owner Brookfield Properties. No plans were disclosed for the lower floor.

In discussing Round1’s arrival, Gallagher said that Park City — like many malls — is repositioning itself to keep up with the changing times.

“We see that our customers are looking for more than just traditional shopping,” Gallagher said at that time, “and we view this as the evolution of the mall to more of a gathering place with entertainment and dining in addition to our shopping.”

Demolishing the old to make way for the new is a typical way that malls across the nation are trying to adjust to meet the preferences of contemporary consumers, said the retail-industry executive, who requested anonymity to discuss Park City -- a location that isn’t his.

“It happens all the time. That’s not at all uncommon. ... As expensive as it is to redevelop a building, you always have to do your analysis. Sometimes it’s cheaper to scrape it and build new.

“Hotels, entertainment, dining and shopping — everybody has a very particular footprint, size and look. That could be what might drive someone to scrape a (large) building and just build multiple new buildings in place of it,” he said.

Second oldest

The Bon-Ton building opened Sept. 2, 1970 as a Watt & Shand department store, joining Watt & Shand’s flagship store on Penn Square.

(The downtown store’s facade remains, preserved by the developers of the block’s current occupants, the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center.)

Watt & Shand’s Park City store was the second store to open at the mall; the J.C. Penney store opened a month earlier.

Watt & Shand’s Park City and downtown stores were acquired by The Bon-Ton, a York-based department store chain, in 1992. The downtown store closed in 1995.

Competition from e-commerce retailers pushed The Bon-Ton into the red for eight straight years, leading to its bankruptcy filing last year. After attempts to revive the company failed, all 250 of its stores went dark.

The shutdown of The Bon-Ton store at Park City as well as a Bon-Ton furniture gallery on Plaza Boulevard idled nearly 200 employees. Last week, Crunch Fitness announced plans to open in the furniture gallery space.