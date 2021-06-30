That old Bon-Ton building at Park City Center might be worth keeping around after all.

Mall owner Brookfield Properties has backed away from its previously announced plan to raze the building and replace it with two free-standing restaurants.

Instead, Brookfield now “is evaluating all options for the future of The Bon-Ton building,” spokesman Rachel Wille said Tuesday. “We have not yet made a firm decision. We’ll share additional details as we’re able.”

Wille declined to say why Brookfield is no longer certain it wants to demolish the 51-year-old building on the Lancaster city property or when Brookfield expects to make its decision.

Park City’s ownership disclosed the demolition plan in 2019, only to see the following year bring a pandemic that delayed the city’s review and approval of the plan. Then the pandemic postponed the demolition too late in 2020 to avoid overlapping with back-to-school and holiday shopping.

Meanwhile, the sizable building – with more square footage than three football fields -- has been put to good use as a community gathering space, most recently in early March with its temporary conversion into a community COVID-19 vaccination center. That role concludes Wednesday, June 30.

Razing and replacing the store would be a costly option. The demolition alone would cost $400,000, a city permit issued for the razing shows. Erecting the two restaurant buildings could cost millions of dollars more, a construction industry executive said.

In contrast, repurposing the building for one or more permanent tenants would be a relative bargain. Whether any potential permanent users have expressed interest in the building to Brookfield is not known, though that would clearly give Brookfield a motive for taking a fresh look at the building’s fate.

The site is perhaps the most appealing location at Park City, because the former Bon-Ton building stands out to motorists on heavily traveled Harrisburg Pike and Route 30.

Not your grandparents' mall

Brookfield’s second thoughts come as malls across America are being repositioned to rely less on traditional stores, which have been pummeled by ecommerce merchants in recent years, causing many traditional merchants to fold. Mall owners are responding by adding more entertainment, fitness and dining to their tenant mix, even sometimes venturing into lodging and housing.

Park City reflects the mall industry’s evolution. For example, Brookfield opened a Round1 entertainment center in part of the former Sears space in March and a UFC Gym in January 2020 in space previously occupied by Lenscrafters and other tenants, among other changes.

While Brookfield ponders the future of the former Bon-Ton building, the structure will remain a site for community events, Wille said. These will include the Friends of Lancaster Public Library book sale on Aug. 23-25 and the Creatively Lancaster Makers Market on Saturdays in November and December.

If Brookfield decides to go forward with the previously announced demolition plan, here’s what that would look like.

The former Bon-Ton building’s footprint and adjoining parking lot would become the site of free-standing restaurants of 11,250 square feet and 9,750 square feet, plus a parking lot. The plan does not indicate the name of the restaurants, their type or their seating capacity.

Inside the main mall building, a large courtyard where the main mall building transitions to The Bon-Ton space would be filled with two tenants facing the newly created parking area and restaurants, according to the plan.

The city Planning Commission approved Brookfield’s plan in June 2020, subject to Brookfield fulfilling seven routine conditions. To date, Brookfield has yet to fully satisfy any of them, though it has made progress on three, said Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner.

The commission requires conditions to be met in a year, or else the plan approval expires. However, earlier this month, Brookfield asked that the deadline be pushed back to December 2022, saying the pandemic delayed its effort to fulfill the conditions. The planners agreed to the delay.

The conditions involve nuts-and-bolts details such as assigning street numbers to the new buildings, developing a bicycle/pedestrian path, submitting a stormwater operations and maintenance agreement and providing a completed sewer planning module.

Smith said Tuesday that Brookfield has given the city no indication that it might have a change of heart on the use of the anchor-store building.

The Bon-Ton building opened Sept. 2, 1970, as a Watt & Shand department store, joining Watt & Shand’s flagship store on Penn Square, now the site of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Standing two stories tall and covering 179,000 square feet, the Park City store was the mall’s second retailer. Its J.C. Penney store had opened a month before. York-based Bon-Ton bought both Watt & Shand locations in 1992, closing the downtown store three years later.

While the Park City location was prosperous initially, in its final years it struggled, along with the rest of the bricks-and-mortar retail industry, in the face of fierce competition from e-commerce retailers.

That competition helped push The Bon-Ton chain into the red for eight straight years, leading it to file for bankruptcy in 2018. All 250 Bon-Ton stores went dark later that year, with the idling of its Park City store and Plaza Boulevard furniture gallery costing nearly 200 employees their jobs. Crunch Fitness has filled the Plaza Boulevard space.