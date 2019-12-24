Park City Center began 2019 with one empty anchor store and news that a second would be closing soon at the regional mall that seemed to be losing some of its 40-year-old grip on local shoppers.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, Park City’s future as a retail center with major activity and entertainment options is coming more into focus.

Here is some of what happened at the mall in 2019 along with what to expect in 2020.

Changes in 2019

Sears closes: A Park City anchor store since 1972, the 158,000-square-foot Sears store closed March 10 as its parent company continued to downsize following an Oct. 2018 bankruptcy filing. In August, it was announced that Round1, a Japanese entertainment company, would move into an entire floor of the Sears.

Razing Bon Ton: Empty since Bon-Ton closed in August 2018, there were a variety of rumors about what would next occupy the 179,000-square-foot space, along with multiple suggestions. An informal LNP poll found that Dave & Buster’s was the top choice among readers to fill the space. The Cheesecake Factory came in second.

In November, Park City owner Brookfield Property Partners received the green light from the Lancaster city planning commission to demolish the former Bon-Ton store.

Store turnover: Some longtime stores closed at the mall, including Motherhood Maternity which closed in December and Gap which announced it would close its longtime store in early January. Both retailers first opened more than 40 years ago at Park City.

More entertainment: Color Me Mine, a paint-it-yourself ceramics studio, and EscapeRACE, a superhero-themed escape room both opened as activity and entertainment options continued to crop up at the mall.

Changes at Park City retail strip: Crunch Fitness opened in the former Bon-Ton Furniture Gallery at 870 Plaza Blvd. while Ashley Home opened in November at the former Babies R Us location at 990 Plaza Blvd.

Coming in 2020

Entertainment complex: By the fall, Round1 is expected to open in the main floor of the former Sears building. Based in Japan, a typical Round1 features 14 to 20 bowling lanes, 270 to 300 arcade games, eight billiard tables, four to six karaoke rooms, two to four ping pong tables, four dart machines, and restaurant and bar seating for up to 100.

Plans for former Bon-Ton take shape: Brookfield Property Partners hasn’t publicized a timeline for tearing down the former Bon-Ton building, but the recent decision allowing the demolition shed light on what will be built in its place.

As part of its request to the Lancaster city planning commission to fast-forward the redevelopment’s approval process, it revealed it wants to build two free-standing restaurants, plus a new front entrance to the main Park City mall. The new entrance could be complete before the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Gym opening: UFC Gym is slated to open in January, bringing its Ultimate Fighting Championship-inspired fitness formula to an 18,000-square-foot spot on the lower level near Kohl’s.

It will combine spaces previously occupied by Lenscrafters, Breneman’s Tailoring & Alterations, Glow Golf and Men’s Wearhouse. Lenscrafters and Breneman’s Tailoring & Alterations moved to other spaces in the mall.

UFC Gym will have individual and group classes and programs that include boxing and kickboxing as well as Brazilian jiujitsu. There will also be standard gym equipment such as ellipticals, bikes and treadmills.