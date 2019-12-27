Paradise Junction Cafe has opened along Route 30 in Paradise Township, taking a spot in Cackleberry Farm Antique Mall.

The cafe at 3373 Lincoln Highway East is in the space previously occupied by Gas Lantern Cafe.

Paradise Junction Cafe has a lunch menu that includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers as well as entrees such as pot roast, ham steak and fish & chips.

Paradise Junction Cafe
Part of the dining area at Paradise Junction Cafe.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The breakfast menu includes traditional egg and hash brown dishes as well as omelets, pancakes, oatmeal and French toast. The cafe also features a variety of pastries and baked goods.

The cafe has seating for about 60, including at a six-seat counter and a couple of booths. It will operate with about a half-dozen employees.

Paradise Junction Cafe is owned by David Miller and Lynda Aschmann. Miller previously had a variety of corporate operations roles, including with Black & Decker, where he was a regional manager. Aschmann previously worked in a variety of restaurants, including in South Africa and London.

