Paradise Junction Cafe has opened along Route 30 in Paradise Township, taking a spot in Cackleberry Farm Antique Mall.

The cafe at 3373 Lincoln Highway East is in the space previously occupied by Gas Lantern Cafe.

Paradise Junction Cafe has a lunch menu that includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers as well as entrees such as pot roast, ham steak and fish & chips.

The breakfast menu includes traditional egg and hash brown dishes as well as omelets, pancakes, oatmeal and French toast. The cafe also features a variety of pastries and baked goods.

The cafe has seating for about 60, including at a six-seat counter and a couple of booths. It will operate with about a half-dozen employees.

Paradise Junction Cafe is owned by David Miller and Lynda Aschmann. Miller previously had a variety of corporate operations roles, including with Black & Decker, where he was a regional manager. Aschmann previously worked in a variety of restaurants, including in South Africa and London.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles