Seeing a need for reliable high-speed internet service in rural Lancaster and Chester counties, the owner of Paradise Energy Solutions has started another business to fill that void, it was announced this week.

Upward Broadband provides fixed wireless internet service in areas that are unserved or underserved by existing internet-service providers such as Comcast and Verizon. Upward Broadband describes its speeds and prices as “comparable” with the big providers.

But unlike the giant providers, Upward Broadband does not offer phone or television service.

Fixed wireless internet service uses radio waves transmitted from a cell tower to a receiver installed at the customer’s location to provide an internet connection, rather than cables.

Upward Broadband has installed transmitters on five towers in the county, part of an investment of more than $100,000 in the system.

Service from Upward Broadband is available in unserved or underserved portions of the Ephrata, Denver, New Holland, Lititz, Neffsville, Quarryville, Paradise, Gap, New Providence, Kirkwood, Buck, Nottingham and Oxford areas plus other nearby towns, according to its website.

Upward Broadband is the only fixed wireless internet service provider in the majority of its coverage area, a spokesman said.

Tim Beiler, owner of Upward Broadband and Paradise Energy Solutions, started the new venture in January. But the need for reliable internet service has become far more acute since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, with many schools and businesses switching to operating virtually, he said.

To date, Upward Broadband has 155 customers and four employees. Beiler said his new venture has “been able to lean on the expertise” of Paradise Energy as it gets its legs.

Paradise Energy, founded by Beiler in 2009, is a full-service solar installation company with more than 1,300 installations at businesses, farms and homes in nine states. With 70 employees, Paradise Energy posted revenue of $29 million last year.

