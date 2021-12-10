Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 15 for Reuben and Mary Stoltzfus at 581 Icedale Road, Honey Brook. A historic log home on 3 acres sold for $235,000 to Marvin Zook, of Gap.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 18 for the Edith I. Messmer estate at 168 Elizabeth St., Ephrata. A 1 1/2-story dwelling with two-car garage sold for $191,000 to Shertzer Lawn Care & Landscape, of Washington Boro.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: Hepplewhite slant-front desk, $2,860; C. Sharp calvary carbine rifle, $1,980; Sharps carbine rifle, $1,650; Chicago C. Club figural lamp, $770; postcard albums, $110-$523 each; Queen Victoria paperweight, $357; Lions Mouth round china closet, $209; Richard Hudnut green bottle, $198; and softwood harvest table, $165.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction of jewelry and coins. Several items and prices included: 14K charm bracelet, $1,540; Italy gold charm bracelet, $1,128; 1901 ten dollar gold piece, $1,045; ladies platinum diamond ring, $968; ladies cocktail diamond ring, $671; standing Liberty halves: $242-$281 each; gold filigree ring: $264; 14K wedding band, $264; 1924 class ring, $253; Mickey Mouse wristwatch, $209; silver Barber & Walking quarters, $165; and glass swirl shooter marble, $165.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a coin and stamp auction. Several items and prices included: 10 St. Gaudens & Coronet head $20 dollar coins, $2,118-$2,541 each; Isabella Pledging Her Jewels $1.00 stamp, $206-$303; men’s gold school ring, $266; Hampden ladies lapel watch, $253; Western Cattle in Storm $1 stamp: $193; foreign coins, $157; Columbus in chair $2.00 stamp, $145; recall Of Columbus $0.50 stamp, $110; and Morgan silver dollars: $33-$45.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of sporting goods. Several items and prices included: 1995 Buick Regal custom auto, $3,658; 1989 Astro 14-foot boat with trailer, $1,540; Remington 30-06 Gamemaster rifle, $688; Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, $550; Remington Wingmaster rifle, $440; Power Care 208 snowblower, $429; wooden machinist chest, $396; Evinrude boat motor, $286; Alumacraft 12-foot boat, $264; moose antlers, $264; elk antlers, $198; and oak two-drawer machinist cabinet, $132.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 2006 Freightliner truck, $26,400; 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, $22,000; 2005 Wabash van trailer, $19,250; 2015 Chevrolet Colorado two-wheel drive pickup truck, $15,950; 2002 Dong-Evn Jako — 007 mini excavator, $9,900; 2017 Toro zero-turn mower, $5,170; Farmall Super A tractor (not running), $660; Chippendale-style dining room suite, $578; two boxes of baseball hats, $385; four-piece Broyhill bedroom suite, $286-$303 each; Howitzer U.S. military books, $240; and Fire King set, $143.