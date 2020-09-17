Panera Bread has opened a new restaurant along Route 322 in the new Ephrata Crossings shopping center.

The Ephrata restaurant at 839 E. Main St. features a drive-thru and has seating inside for around 75.

This is the fourth Lancaster County location for Panera Bread, which also has a restaurants in East Lampeter, East Hempfield and Manheim townships.

A Panera spokesperson did not respond to a request for additional details about the store, including number of employees.

The Panera Bread takes a 4,300-square-foot space in the new shopping center that offers 83,000 square feet of commercial space. A Home2 Suites by Hilton is already opened, as is an AT&T store and a Supercuts. Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop and a Planet Fitness are other announced tenants.