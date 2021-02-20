The thrill of hurtling along a remote trail, coupled with Americans’ ongoing desire to get outside during the pandemic, is creating the biggest boom in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry.

From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And the rental fleets are booked up.

“We’ve had some good years and some bad years, but we’ve never had anything quite like this one,” said Dave Jones at Jackman Powersports, who expects to sell about 450 snowmobiles at the company’s Portland, Maine, site this year.

Nearly a third of sales were to new riders, Jones said, and he would sell more snowmobiles if he could get more from manufacturers.

The U.S. represents the world’s biggest market for snowmobiles and Canada isn’t far behind, with an economic impact of more than $35 billion, according to the Michigan-based International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association.

Demand swells

This year, the market is red hot just like the market for boats, bicycles and ATVs — anything that keeps people occupied, outdoors and safe during a pandemic that has pushed families indoors.

Snowmobile sales are expected to increase 15% to 20% this winter, the most since the winter of 1995-96, said Ed Klim from the manufacturers group.

Snowmobiling remains a popular pick for Lancaster County residents even though many people have to haul their machines to other areas to find rideable trails. Statewide, Lancaster County has the second-highest number of snowmobile registrations, trailing only Erie County.

“People around here had more money, and they had cabins up north. They’d buy them here, and then go north and ride,” said Dennis Burkholder, owner of M& S Sales and Service near New Holland, which began selling Arctic Cat snowmobiles 50 years ago.

Burkholder says snowmobiling can be a good pastime for people who work in construction or other industries that slow down over the winter, giving them extra time off.

“Snowmobilers are like people that take their vacations in the summer to go boating — these people take their vacations to go snowmobiling,” Burkholder said.

Fed up and stir crazy, first-time buyers Tom Bobb and his wife plunked down more than $30,000 to get away this winter — on a pair of high-powered snowmobiles.

“The sled is a bit of an escape from the craziness of the world,” said the Maine resident, referring to the pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives across the United States.

Rob Hackett, another Maine resident, decided it was time to get on a snowmobile for the first time in a few decades. The 52-year-old and his wife view the sleds as a way to enjoy a safe activity with family and friends without worrying about COVID-19.

But they had to act quickly. “When we finally decided to buy sleds again, if you took any time to think it over, they were gone. It’s absolutely the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Hackett said.

Perfect for pandemic

Snowmobile dealers tell a story that’s similar to retailers selling boats, bicycles and patio furniture.

With vacations canceled and people getting antsy, Americans began plunking down money to get outside, either through boating, bicycling, hiking or creating outdoor spaces.

But it doesn’t come cheap. The most inexpensive snowmobiles cost a few thousand dollars, but the price goes up from there. So does the speed, with the largest units easily gliding past 100 mph on wide open paths.

Unlike an expensive, onetime vacation, snowmobiling represents a family activity that can give back year after year — as long as there’s snow.

Those hoping to get outdoors have fewer options in the colder months. Skiing remains a favorite pastime in northern states, but downhill skiers face some pandemic-related restrictions at ski resorts. And many skiers don’t like the idea of waiting in lines with others during a pandemic.

For the most part, snowmobiling has fewer pandemic restrictions and offers riders an escape from people, riders say. The owners of more than 1.2 million snowmobiles registered in the United States can ride wherever there are trails, and there are no lines.

“You can go when you want, where you want,” said Mike Tevanian, from West-Port Motorsports, a snowmobile dealer outside of Portland, Maine.

In Montana, Yellowstone Adventures doesn’t have a single snowmobile on the showroom floor, and rentals are up at least 20% from past winters, said Jamie Cosson, who manages the rental department.

The frenzy started in December and never let up. Despite some virus-related cancellations, business has continued to grow.

“It’s been a challenge just because of the unexpected increase in business,” she said, hastening to add that she’s not complaining.

Colorado Snowmobile & ATV Tours is seeing the same pandemic boom as people try to avoid being “trapped in the house” and look for ways to address their restlessness, said Carolyn Schafer, who takes reservations.

“They just want to get outside,” Klim said. “They’re tired of sitting inside watching whatever lousy TV show they have on.”

Despite the surge in interest, local snowmobilers no longer have a place in Lancaster County to buy new machines. Last year, Arctic Cat trimmed its dealer network, including M& S, which returned its remaining snowmobiles in November.

Nevertheless, M& S still services snowmobiles and Burkholder says he’s been getting more inquiries recently, which he mostly attributes to there currently being snow on the ground. He also says the pandemic-related factors that boosted sales of motorcycles and ATVs at M& S could be driving interest in snowmobiling.

“This year there seems to be a lot of interest,” he said. “It’s back again like it used be years ago — but now we have no (new) snowmobiles.”