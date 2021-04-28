For the eighth straight month, the number of jobs in Lancaster County last month remained mired in a rut that was dug by the pandemic, new data shows.

The 245,300 jobs here were essentially unchanged from February’s 245,200, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. That in turn helped keep the unemployment rate flat at 5.8% in March as well, the department said Tuesday.

Before the pandemic, Lancaster County’s labor market was exceptionally strong and steady. The county had 261,500 jobs in the beginning of March 2020, the typical level here for years. Then COVID-19 arrived in the middle of that month, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down many employers – or at least their facilities -- to limit the spread of the virus.

By April 2020, the number of jobs in the county had plunged to 211,600, a decline of 49,900 jobs, or 19.1%. That pushed the unemployment rate here to 15.2%, the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Then the number of jobs slowly recovered as Wolf gradually allowed business buildings to reopen, but the rally soon stagnated, hovering in the 240,000s since August. That’s significantly below the pre-pandemic number.

For instance, last month’s 245,200 jobs were 6.2% fewer than the March 2020 figure, a deficit of 16,200 jobs.

These figures are seasonally adjusted to even out the impact of predictable swings in the job market caused by the business cycle. They also exclude farming jobs.

Like the number of jobs in the county last month, the unemployment rate in the county in March got stuck at an abnormal level too. The county’s jobless rate had been between 3.0% and 3.9% for three years until COVID-19 arrived.

Nonetheless, the county rate was superior to the rates of most other metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania. Of those 17 other metros, only Gettysburg (5.0%), State College (5.5%) and Chambersburg (5.6%) fared better. Erie and Scranton/Hazleton/Wilkes-Barre shared the worst rate at 8.8%.

The statewide rate was 7.3%; the nationwide rate was 6.0%.