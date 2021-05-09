Some local CEOs are lucky that their company’s board of directors grades on a curve.

So when these companies' financial results got skewered by the pandemic, their CEOs got rewarded with at least some incentive pay for a job well done anyway.

The boards chose to recognize the CEOs for successfully navigating through the unprecedented challenges, not punish them for missing fiscal goals that turned out to be unattainable when the economy abruptly tumbled into a recession.

Here’s a look at how the CEOs of five large, publicly held companies based in the area fared last year, compared to 2019, as disclosed in the proxy each company recently sent to its shareholders ahead of the company’s annual meeting.

Note that the CEOs’ total compensation is not made up entirely of cash received.

Rather, total compensation is the value of the cash, stock and stock options the company paid them or set aside for them, as often the award of that stock or those stock options hinges on the company hitting certain fiscal benchmarks or the stock hitting a certain price.

At Fulton Financial, the value of top executive E. Philip Wenger’s total compensation was virtually flat in 2020, increasing just 1.3% to $3.08 million -- largely by choice.

Wenger, chairman and CEO, recommended during the first quarter of 2020 that he and the four other top executives forgo salary increases for the year because of the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic. So his held steady at $1.05 million.

The pandemic also prompted Fulton to lower the criteria for top management’s annual incentive payments. But when the banking company's results exceeded the revised thresholds easily, triggering bigger incentives than in 2019, the Fulton board’s human relations committee kept the payout fixed at 2019’s percentage. For Wenger, that decision held the bonus nearly flat at $631,000.

Wenger’s $113,000 in other compensation included $19,000 for club memberships and an $8,000 automobile perquisite, which can include items such as the personal-use value of a company-owned automobile.

Donegal Group’s top executive Kevin G. Burke saw the value of his total compensation jump 24.8% to $1.29 million, its proxy says.

Burke, president and CEO of the insurance holding company, benefited mostly from a 94.3% bump in his annual cash bonus to $486,000, pegged to four indicators of annual financial performance, measures by which Donegal Group excelled in 2020.

He also got a 5.6% raise in salary to $665,000. Together, these more than offset a 40.0% drop in the value of stock options he received to $31,000.

Burke’s $101,000 in other compensation included an $84,000 for serving on the company’s board.

At Hershey Co., Michele G. Buck, chairman, president and CEO of the candy company, earned total compensation valued at $19.1 million in 2020, up 13.9% from the prior year.

Nearly all of the $2.3 million raise came from an increase in the value of her retirement benefit, stemming from her higher age, years of service and pensionable earnings, and other factors. The other notable change was a $248,000 boost in the value of her yearly incentive, paid as a stock award.

Her $230,000 of other compensation included $40,000 worth of personal travel on the company aircraft and $11,000 worth of company-paid financial counseling.

Armstrong Flooring President and CEO Michel Vermette saw the value of his pay plunge 73.7% to $1.19 million from $4.52 million the prior year, when he was hired and was given stock valued at the time at $3.8 million, spread over five years.

The stock replaces compensation he would have received if he had stayed at his prior post at Mohawk Industries and rewards him if Armstrong Flooring common stock’s stock price hits certain marks.

Armstrong didn’t raise the salaries of Vermette and the other top executives because of the pandemic, which slashed its financial results. Armstrong still gave the executives an annual incentive payout, albeit at the minimum level, because the company made progress on its strategic overhaul.

Vermette’s entire $10,000 in other compensation consist of company matches to Armstrong’s 401(k) plan, deferred compensation plan.

The pandemic altered compensation for the top executive at Armstrong World Industries too, as Victor D. Grizzle saw the value of his compensation slip 0.7% to $5.07 million.

Grizzle, president and CEO of the ceilings and walls manufacturer, volunteered to take a 10% cut in salary for the last seven months of 2020, in recognition of the company’s pandemic-induced struggles.

The Armstrong board also changed the criteria for calculating the top executives’ annual incentive pay, shifting the focus to how well the company coped with the pandemic and other factors, as COVID-19’s depressing impact on fiscal performance made the original triggers unattainable.

Still, Grizzle’s annual incentive pay tumbled 44.3%, offset by a boost to the value of his long-time incentive pay (pegged to the company’s performance over three years) and a bump in other compensation, a category that includes matching contributions to his 401(k) plan.