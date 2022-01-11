As part of a federal effort to prop up a live-event industry battered by the pandemic, entertainment venues, movie theaters and promoters across Lancaster County were the beneficiaries last year of grants totaling $44.5 million.

Given out beginning last summer, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program aided some of the biggest live entertainment venues in Lancaster County, including Sight & Sound Theatres, which got $10 million; American Music Theatre, awarded $7 million; and Penn Cinema, which collected $5.7 million.

But notably absent from the list of 29 Lancaster County grantees is the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, which asked for $5.8 million, and got $0.

Last month, the Manheim-area operator of live events and a themed festival went to court to protest, filing suit against the Small Business Administration, which administered the grant program.

The suit says the federal agency has not given a reason for the denial and asks a federal judge to order the agency to reconsider the application and make a grant award.

“The Ren Faire needs a SVOG award for precisely the reason Congress created the SVOG program: to help eligible live entertainment businesses like Ren Faire recover from the major setbacks they have experienced because of the pandemic,” says the suit filed Dec. 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The $16 billion Shuttered Venue program was part of a $284 billion aid bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020. Most of the funds were distributed in July although supplemental awards were made as late as December.

The program is not accepting new applications, although some supplemental awards were made in December and the application portal remains open for applicants and awardees.

To be eligible, applicants needed to show a dip of earned revenue of at least 25% percent in at least one quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter in 2019. In its suit, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire said its 2019 revenue dropped 47% in the second quarter, 72% in the third quarter, and 40% in 2020, compared to 2019.

In its lawsuit, the Renaissance Faire said it clearly met the criteria for being awarded a grant, but was deemed ineligible, and not given an explanation. In its appeal of the initial denial, the Renaissance Faire said it explained “in detail and with copious supporting documentation” how it met the eligibility requirements, but was again denied without explanation.

“A basic requirement of administrative law is that an agency provide the reasons for its decisions. However, the SBA gave no reason for denying Ren Faire’s application, nor did it provide any reason when it denied Ren Faire’s appeal,” says the lawsuit.

Held at the Mount Hope Estate & Winery at 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire hosts a variety of events throughout the year but is highlighted by a festival held on Saturday and Sundays from mid-August through the end of October. Set in a Tudor-style village, the festival features music performances, jousts, food and roaming characters acting out a variety of Elizabethan story lines.

A representative for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire said officials with the organization would not comment beyond what was in the lawsuit.

A representative for the Small Business Administration said it does not comment on individual applications or awards.

In Lancaster County, Strasburg-based Sight & Sound Theatres and Lititz-based live events staging company Clair Global both got the maximum possible grant - $10 million. Rounding out the top five awards in Lancaster County were American Music Theatre which got $7 million, Penn Cinema with $5.7 million and Fulton Theatre Company with $4.9 million.